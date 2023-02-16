UALR men’s basketball capsule

UALR men vs. Southern Indiana
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 8-19, 4-10 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Indiana 14-13, 7-7
SERIES Southern Indiana leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.3;9.2
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.2;2.4
G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.;7.5;4.9
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;12.5;5.6
F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;5.9;3.2
COACH Darrell Walker (59-84 in fifth season at UALR, 105-102 in seventh season overall)
Southern Indiana
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Isaiah Swope, 5-10, So.;14.2;2.1
G Jack Campion, 5-11, Fr.;2.8;1.1
G Jelani Simmons, 6-5, Sr.;14.2;3.8
F Trevor Lakes, 6-8, Sr.;12.7;5.7
F Jacob Polakovich, 6-9, Sr.;12.4;12.7
COACH Stan Gouard (44-26 in third season at Southern Indiana, 272-143 in 15th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Southern Indiana
74.1;Points for;76.3
78.9;Points against;73.1
-0.9;Rebound margin;+4.9
+0.7;Turnover margin;-0.5
43.4;FG pct.;43.6
32.5;3-pt. pct.;38.6
72.6;FT pct.;67.5
CHALK TALK Southern Indiana held off UALR for a 74-67 win when these teams met last month in Evansville, Ind. ... The Trojans surrendered a 24-0 run to Tennessee-Martin in their defeat five days ago. ... Southern Indiana's Jacob Polakovich leads the Ohio Valley in shooting percentage, with his 54.6% clip ahead of UALR's DeAntoni Gordon -- second at 51.3%.
-- Mitchell Gladstone