UALR men’s basketball capsule

UALR men vs. Southern Indiana

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 8-19, 4-10 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Indiana 14-13, 7-7

SERIES Southern Indiana leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.3;9.2

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.2;2.4

G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.;7.5;4.9

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;12.5;5.6

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;5.9;3.2

COACH Darrell Walker (59-84 in fifth season at UALR, 105-102 in seventh season overall)

Southern Indiana

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Isaiah Swope, 5-10, So.;14.2;2.1

G Jack Campion, 5-11, Fr.;2.8;1.1

G Jelani Simmons, 6-5, Sr.;14.2;3.8

F Trevor Lakes, 6-8, Sr.;12.7;5.7

F Jacob Polakovich, 6-9, Sr.;12.4;12.7

COACH Stan Gouard (44-26 in third season at Southern Indiana, 272-143 in 15th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Southern Indiana

74.1;Points for;76.3

78.9;Points against;73.1

-0.9;Rebound margin;+4.9

+0.7;Turnover margin;-0.5

43.4;FG pct.;43.6

32.5;3-pt. pct.;38.6

72.6;FT pct.;67.5

CHALK TALK Southern Indiana held off UALR for a 74-67 win when these teams met last month in Evansville, Ind. ... The Trojans surrendered a 24-0 run to Tennessee-Martin in their defeat five days ago. ... Southern Indiana's Jacob Polakovich leads the Ohio Valley in shooting percentage, with his 54.6% clip ahead of UALR's DeAntoni Gordon -- second at 51.3%.

-- Mitchell Gladstone