UALR women’s basketball capsule

UALR women vs. Southern Indiana
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 16-9, 13-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Indiana 10-14, 5-9
SERIES UALR leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.;16.6;7.2
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.2;6.2
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.5;2.7
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;5.2;3.4
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.9;6.4
COACH Joe Foley (393-223 in 20th season at UALR, 849-304 in 36th season overall)
Southern Indiana
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Hannah Haithcock, 6-0, Sr.;15.0;6.3
F Meredith Raley, 6-0, Jr.;13.6;4.9
F Tara Robbe, 6-0, Sr.;6.2;3.8
G Vanessa Shafford, 5-9, So.;12.8;7.1
G Tori Handley, 5-10, Sr.;4.6;2.9
COACH Rick Stein (421-251 in 24th season at Southern Indiana and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Southern Indiana
52.5;Points for;66.0
52.8;Points against;63.6
-2.8;Rebound margin;+4.1
+3.3;Turnover margin;-0.6
37.8;FG pct.;40.5
16.1;3-pt. pct.;30.2
65.1;FT pct.;78.0
CHALK TALK UALR held Southern Indiana to two points over the final 6:27 of the teams' first meeting on Jan. 12, coming from down seven in the fourth quarter to win 47-44. ... After losses by Eastern Illinois and Tennessee Tech last Saturday, the Trojans are guaranteed a top-two seed and a double bye in the Ohio Valley tournament. ... If UALR wins its final four games of the season, the Trojans will be the league's outright regular-season champion.
-- Mitchell Gladstone