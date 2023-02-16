UALR women’s basketball capsule

UALR women vs. Southern Indiana

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 16-9, 13-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Indiana 10-14, 5-9

SERIES UALR leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.;16.6;7.2

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.2;6.2

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.5;2.7

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;5.2;3.4

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.9;6.4

COACH Joe Foley (393-223 in 20th season at UALR, 849-304 in 36th season overall)

Southern Indiana

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Hannah Haithcock, 6-0, Sr.;15.0;6.3

F Meredith Raley, 6-0, Jr.;13.6;4.9

F Tara Robbe, 6-0, Sr.;6.2;3.8

G Vanessa Shafford, 5-9, So.;12.8;7.1

G Tori Handley, 5-10, Sr.;4.6;2.9

COACH Rick Stein (421-251 in 24th season at Southern Indiana and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Southern Indiana

52.5;Points for;66.0

52.8;Points against;63.6

-2.8;Rebound margin;+4.1

+3.3;Turnover margin;-0.6

37.8;FG pct.;40.5

16.1;3-pt. pct.;30.2

65.1;FT pct.;78.0

CHALK TALK UALR held Southern Indiana to two points over the final 6:27 of the teams' first meeting on Jan. 12, coming from down seven in the fourth quarter to win 47-44. ... After losses by Eastern Illinois and Tennessee Tech last Saturday, the Trojans are guaranteed a top-two seed and a double bye in the Ohio Valley tournament. ... If UALR wins its final four games of the season, the Trojans will be the league's outright regular-season champion.

-- Mitchell Gladstone