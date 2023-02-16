UCA men’s basketball capsule

Central Arkansas men at Eastern Kentucky

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Baptist Health Arena, Richmond, Ky.

RECORDS UCA 9-18, 4-10 ASUN; Eastern Kentucky 17-10, 10-4

SERIES UCA leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.2;5.3

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;16.9;5.1

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.1;2.2

F Elias Cato, 6-8, So.;5.4;3.9

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;15.2;6.3

COACH Anthony Boone (34-71 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

Eastern Kentucky

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Tayshawn Comer, 6-1, Fr.;7.4;2.1

G Cooper Robb, 6-1, Sr.;7.4;4.2

F Devontae Blanton, 6-6, Jr.;16.7;6.5

F Michael Moreno, 6-7, Jr.;11.5;6.2

F Isaiah Cozart, 6-7, Sr.;8.6;6.9

COACH A.W. Hamilton (81-70 in fifth season at Eastern Kentucky, 318-92 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Eastern Ky.

74.4;Points for;78.5

81.9;Points against;72.9

-0.5;Rebound margin;+1.5

-0.5;Turnover margin;+2.8

41.7;FG pct.;44.1

33.2;3-pt. pct.;35.2

74.7;FT pct.;66.4

CHALK TALK UCA lost to Eastern Kentucky 77-75 on Jan. 5 in Conway as four Colonels reached double-digit scoring. ... UCA does not have back-to-back wins since November. ... Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 27.3 points per game over his past four. ... UCA held Austin Peay to 69 points in its last game, the first time in conference play a Bears opponent was held under 70 points.

-- Sam Lane