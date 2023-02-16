UCA women’s basketball capsule

UCA women at Bellarmine

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

RECORDS UCA 8-15, 3-9 ASUN; Bellarmine 7-19, 3-10

SERIES UCA leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;10.4;3.4

G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.;7.3;1.6

G Gloria Fornah, 5-10, So.;3.6;2.0

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;5.7;6.7

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.;9.4;7.7

COACH Sandra Rushing (184-42 in 11th season at UCA, 587-397 in 34th season overall)

Bellarmine

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Miyah Brown, 5-10, Fr;4.6;2.9

G Jayla Butler, 5-5, Fr.;4.6;2.9

G Hayley Harrison, 5-10, So.;10.7;3.4

F Sheniqua Coatney, 6-2, Sr.;7.2;4.9

F Gracie Merkle, 6-6, Fr.;15.5;10.9

COACH Chancellor Dugan (159-145 in 11th season at Bellarmine, 479-435 in 32nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Bellarmine

52.6;Points for;60.8

60.5;Points against;69.9

-0.7;Rebound margin;+4.6

-1.1;Turnover margin;-5.9

37.0;FG pct.;39.1

22.8;3-pt. pct.;25.6

65.6;FT pct.;68.4

CHALK TALK Bellarmine is one of three teams below UCA in the ASUN standings. ... The Knights have lost their past six games. ... Today's matchup with Bellarmine is UCA's fourth game in eight days. ... UCA's Siera Carter is coming off a career-high 23 points Monday against North Alabama.

-- Sam Lane