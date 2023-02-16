Van Buren man arrested for first-degree battery in connection with shooting

VAN BUREN -- A man was arrested immediately after his release from an area hospital in connection with a shooting last week.

Isai Ramirez, 22, of Van Buren was arrested on a warrant for three counts of first-degree battery with a $100,000 bond Wednesday afternoon, according to a post on the Van Buren Police Department Facebook page. He was taken to the Crawford County jail, where he remains as of Thursday morning, a jail deputy said.

Officers sent to the 100 block of Henry Street in Van Buren at about 4:13 p.m. Feb. 8 for a shooting, according to the department. They saw three men outside a home who had multiple gunshot wounds and were told the suspect was still inside, where the shooting happened. The officers then took cover while watching the home.

The suspect, later identified as Ramirez, showed himself at the front door shortly after and was given orders to keep his hands up and lay on the ground, the Facebook post states. Officers saw Ramirez also had gunshot wounds, after which he was taken to a hospital.