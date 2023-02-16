The nation in brief: Virginia makes FBI headquarters pitch





Virginia makes FBI headquarters pitch

SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- Virginia's political leaders made their case Wednesday for moving the FBI's headquarters from the nation's capital to the state, arguing that the federal government would be wise to follow the steps of Amazon and other big companies that have come to the commonwealth.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and nearly every other political leader from northern Virginia held a news conference in Springfield, one of three sites under consideration to replace the crumbling J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C.

The other two sites are in Maryland. Budget documents estimate that roughly 7,500 jobs are tied to the new facility.

Maryland officials have argued that equity concerns should push the General Services Administration to pick one of the two sites in their state's Prince George's County, which has a majority-Black population.

Virginia's speakers pushed back on that assertion, noting that the Springfield region of Fairfax County, Va., also has a majority-minority population and that the region as a whole has a large international community.

Warner said it would behoove the FBI to come to northern Virginia to take advantage of its internationally diverse workforce.

"In prior times ... you could generally spot an FBI guy right away. And it'd generally be a white guy in a white shirt," he said. "We need to make sure that we have a diverse workforce."

Youngkin touted the state's momentum in getting corporations such as Amazon, Boeing and Raytheon to locate headquarters in Virginia in recent years.

"We have a robust infrastructure. We have business-ready sites. We have a world-class education system. We have a vibrant and diverse workforce," he said.

Defamation suit stays, Fox News told

NEW YORK -- A New York appeals court rejected Fox News' bid to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit accusing it of spreading lies that a voting-technology company helped steal the 2020 election from then-President Donald Trump.

A five-judge panel Tuesday ruled unanimously against the network, host Maria Bartiromo and former host Lou Dobbs. They said they were simply reporting the news when they broadcast unsupported claims from Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell about Smartmatic USA. The claims were later proved false.

The state Supreme Court's Appellate Division said there were "significant allegations" that Giuliani and Powell defamed the company.

"The complaint alleges in detailed fashion that in their coverage and commentary, Fox News, Dobbs, and Bartiromo effectively endorsed and participated in the statements with reckless disregard for, or serious doubts about" whether there was any reliable evidence for them, the judges wrote.

U.S. pulls human-rights panel nominee

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration has withdrawn its pick of a human-rights activist for a post at the Organization of American States for calling Israel an "apartheid state" and blasting a top House Democrat as being "Bought. Purchased. Controlled" by pro-Israel groups.

The U.S. last week announced the candidacy of James Cavallaro to serve as an independent member of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a watchdog monitoring the Americas, praising him as a "leading scholar and practitioner of international law" with deep expertise in the region.

But this week the State Department said his candidacy was pulled in the wake of an article by a New York-based Jewish publication, the Algemeiner, which revealed Cavallaro's history of posts critical of Israel and U.S. support for the Jewish state.

In one 2022 tweet, Cavallaro used language viewed by many Jews as layered with anti-Semitic tropes to accuse House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., of being in the pocket of pro-Israel lobbyists. Cavallaro also cited Jeffries' donations from AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the administration had been unaware of Cavallaro's comments.

"They are not a reflection of what we believe and they are inappropriate to say the least," Price said.

Jet's altitude drop under investigation

WASHINGTON -- The National Transportation Safety Board said it will investigate a December flight in which a United Airlines plane descended to within less than 800 feet of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii.

The board said Tuesday it expects to issue a preliminary report in two to three weeks. The agency had said Monday that it was questioning United before deciding whether to launch an investigation.

The Boeing 777 dropped more than 1,400 feet before regaining altitude and completing the Dec. 18 flight from Kahului Airport on the island of Maui to San Francisco, according to data from tracking service Flightradar24. No injuries were reported.

Chicago-based United said it is cooperating with authorities and the pilots are receiving additional training.







