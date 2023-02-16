Wednesday’s college basketball scores

Wednesday's scores
MEN
EAST
Albany (NY) 81, UMBC 74
Alderson-Broaddus 92, W. Virginia St. 82
Alfred St. 64, Penn State-Erie 61
Assumption 73, St. Anselm 71
Babson 87, Coast Guard 58
Bentley 87, St. Rose 48
Binghamton 86, NJIT 67
Bridgewater (Mass.) 102, Fitchburg St. 85
Cairn 73, Saint Elizabeth 69, OT
California (Pa.) 80, Seton Hill 68
Chatham 94, Westminster (Pa.) 74
Christopher Newport 71, Mary Washington 66
Clark 84, Springfield 76
Colgate 93, Army 86
Concord 82, WV Wesleyan 60
Curry 75, New England 69
Davis & Elkins 73, Glenville St. 70
Drew 81, Elizabethtown 74
Duquesne 76, Saint Joseph's 62
E. Connecticut 81, Western Connecticut Wolves 75
Emerson 86, MIT 56
Endicott 76, Roger Williams 74
Fairmont St. 109, Wheeling Jesuit 100
Fordham 78, St. Bonaventure 63
Franciscan 65, Waynesburg 62
Franklin & Marshall 73, Dickinson 45
Franklin Pierce 76, S. Connecticut 73
Gannon 81, Clarion 69
George Mason 66, George Washington 53
Gettysburg 81, McDaniel 70
Gwynedd-Mercy 85, Centenary (NJ) 79
Hilbert 82, Pitt.-Bradford 81
Holy Cross 71, Boston U. 69
Immaculata 83, Marywood 73
Indiana (Pa.) 78, Edinboro 56
Johns Hopkins 90, Washington College (Md.) 55
Juniata 81, Catholic 67
Kean 93, Stockton 84
Keene St. 63, Castleton 35
Keystone 87, Clarks Summit 74
Kutztown 90, East Stroudsburg 87
La Roche 86, Penn State-Altoona 81
La Salle 68, Richmond 62
Lincoln (Pa.) 70, Elizabeth City St. 66
Loyola (Md.) 73, Lafayette 70
Mansfield 60, Bloomsburg 59
Mass.-Lowell 85, Bryant 71
Mercyhurst 85, Pitt.-Johnstown 69
Millersville 67, Shippensburg 63
Montclair St. 104, Rowan 100
Muhlenberg 94, Ursinus 61
NJ City 76, Rutgers-Camden 66
Navy 75, Lehigh 64
Neumann 85, Cabrini 80
New Haven 83, Staten Island 60
Nichols 102, Salve Regina 72
Pace 77, Adelphi 72
Pitt.-Greensburg 74, Mount Aloysius 63
Ramapo 66, William Paterson 63
Rhode Island Coll. 70, Mass.-Dartmouth 68
Rutgers-Newark 68, Tcnj Lions 48
S. Maine 76, Mass.-Boston 60
S. New Hampshire 86, American International 60
Salem St. 73, Framingham St. 58
Scranton 72, Moravian 69
St. Michael's 71, Le Moyne 64
St. Vincent 76, Bethany (WV) 73
Susquehanna 89, Goucher 70
Swarthmore 71, Haverford 58
Thiel 81, Grove City 74
VCU 55, Rhode Island 54
Vermont 80, New Hampshire 51
W. New England 79, Suffolk 70
Washington & Jefferson 82, Geneva 80
Wentworth 87, Gordon 55
West Chester 64, Shepherd 63
West Liberty 106, Frostburg St. 90
Westfield St. 107, Mitchell 68
Wilmington (DC) 92, Queens (NY) 74
Wilson College 74, Bryn Athyn 65
Worcester St. 92, Mass. College 74
Worcester Tech 68, Wheaton 48
SOUTH
Barton 93, Francis Marion 92
Belmont 95, Evansville 63
Belmont Abbey 99, Erskine 76
Berry 97, Oglethorpe 77
Birmingham Southern 85, Millsaps 64
Bridgewater (Va.) 63, Shenandoah 59
Campbell 67, Charleston Southern 51
Catawba 84, Mars Hill 81
Clemson 94, Florida St. 54
Columbus St. 74, Georgia Southwestern 61
Converse 104, King (Tenn.) 91
Covenant 69, LaGrange 68
East Carolina 75, Cincinnati 71
Emmanuel 98, North Greenville 68
Fayetteville St. 71, Claflin 61
Flagler 80, Clayton St. 77
Florida 79, Mississippi 64
Georgia Tech 77, Virginia Tech 70
Guilford 61, Ferrum 47
Hampden-Sydney 109, Lynchburg 73
High Point 71, Presbyterian 69
Johnson C. Smith 74, Winston-Salem 71, OT
Kentucky 71, Mississippi St. 68
Lander 80, Georgia College 58
Lenoir-Rhyne 69, Anderson (SC) 60
Lincoln Memorial 87, Limestone 73
Mary Baldwin 84, Greensboro 83
Mary Washington 71, Carolina Christian Centurions 66
Maryville (Tenn.) 72, Berea 63
Newberry 86, Coker 57
North Georgia 73, Young Harris 71
Nova Southeastern 90, Barry 71
Palm Beach Atlantic 80, Lynn 56
Pfeiffer 86, Methodist 76
Rhodes 77, Hendrix 53
SC-Aiken 95, Augusta 85
SC-Upstate 72, Longwood 67
Samford 83, UNC-Greensboro 71
Southern Wesleyan 89, Lees-Mcrae 87
St. Augustines 74, Livingstone 72
St. Leo 89, Rollins 75
Stetson 75, Florida Gulf Coast 72
Tampa 80, Eckerd 76
Tennessee 68, Alabama 59
Tenn.-Chattanooga 78, VMI 58
The Citadel 69, Furman 65
Tusculum 78, Carson-Newman 69
UNC-Pembroke 87, Chowan 61
Univ. of The South 81, Centre 72
Va. Wesleyan 59, E. Mennonite 54
Virginia 61, Louisville 58
Virginia St. 85, Bowie St. 69
Virginia Union 60, Shaw 53
Virginia-Wise 79, Emory & Henry 76
W. Carolina 68, ETSU 66
Washington & Lee 97, Randolph 75
Winthrop 86, Gardner-Webb 78
Wofford 70, Mercer 67
MIDWEST
Adrian 86, Alma 79
Bradley 64, Missouri St. 54
Cent. Oklahoma 80, Rogers St. 73
Central College 81, Buena Vista 54
Coe 79, Wartburg 78
DePauw 64, Ohio Wesleyan 62
Denison 78, Wooster 70
Drake 82, N. Iowa 74
Dubuque 66, Loras 61
Elmhurst 94, Augustana (Ill.) 76
Fontbonne 93, Westminster (Mo.) 74
Hamline 72, Gustavus Adolphus 48
Heidelberg 82, Ohio Northern 63
Hope 65, Calvin 57
Indiana St. 79, Ill.-Chicago 60
Iowa St. 70, TCU 59
Marietta 82, Capital 68
Marquette 69, Xavier 68
Mount Union 94, Muskingum 63
Murray St. 76, Illinois St. 75
Nebraska Wesleyan 74, Simpson 57
Newman 79, Northeastern St. 74
North Central College 87, Carthage 75
North Park 63, Illinois Wesleyan 57
Northwestern 64, Indiana 62
Notre Dame (Ohio) 77, Charleston (W.Va.) 64
Oakland 85, IUPUI 81
Oberlin 77, Kenyon 65
Olivet 81, Albion 79
Saint Louis 78, Davidson 65
Spalding 92, Greenville 80
St. John's (Minn.) 69, Macalester 67
St. Mary's (Minn.) 83, Bethel (Minn. ) 67
St. Olaf 88, St. Scholastica 54
Trine 72, Kalamazoo 45
Webster 83, Blackburn 67
Wheaton College (IL) 70, Carroll (Wis.) 57
Wilmington (Ohio) 78, Otterbein 72
Wis.-Eau Claire 82, Wis.-Stout 66
Wis.-La Crosse 74, Wis.-River Falls 61
Wis.-Oshkosh 96, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 76
Wis.-Whitewater 82, Wis.-Platteville 62
Wittenberg 58, Wabash 56, OT
SOUTHWEST
Embry-Riddle (AZ) 81, Florida Tech 78
Sam Houston St. 66, Texas-Arlington 56
South Florida 96, Tulsa 69
Stephen F. Austin 65, Tarleton St. 60
Texas A&M 62, Arkansas 56
FAR WEST
Baldwin Wallace 99, John Carroll 94
Boise St. 80, Colorado St. 78
CS Bakersfield 70, Cal Poly 62
Cal Baptist 84, Seattle 63
Cal Lutheran 100, Whittier 83
Cal St.-Fullerton 76, UC San Diego 73
Claremont Mudd 79, Redlands 64
La Verne 95, Occidental 86, OT
Pomona Pitzer 67, Caltech 57
Texas Rio Grande Valley 77, Grand Canyon 76
UC Davis 73, CS Northridge 62
UC Irvine 70, UC Santa Barbara 59
UC Riverside 88, Long Beach St. 76
Women
EAST
Albany (NY) 74, UMBC 67
Army 50, Colgate 47, OT
Boston U. 66, Holy Cross 59
Bryant 63, Mass.-Lowell 54
Bucknell 64, American 52
Connecticut 62, Creighton 60
Duquesne 94, St. Bonaventure 62
Kent St. 72, Buffalo 69
Lehigh 72, Navy 38
Loyola (Md.) 66, Lafayette 55
Marquette 52, Providence 51
NJIT 75, Binghamton 70
Niagara 75, Canisius 58
Rutgers 62, Northwestern 48
Vermont 43, New Hampshire 36
Villanova 73, St. John's 57
West Virginia 62, Kansas 60
SOUTH
Campbell 75, Charleston Southern 48
Dayton 70, VCU 65
Gardner-Webb 68, Winthrop 56
High Point 63, Presbyterian 47
Longwood 97, SC-Upstate 64
Richmond 84, Saint Louis 74
Saint Joseph's 72, Davidson 56
South Florida 73, Cent. Florida 44
Tulane 52, SMU 50
UNC-Asheville 52, Radford 49
MIDWEST
Akron 72, E. Michigan 70
Ball St. 78, Ohio 53
Butler 58, Georgetown 56
Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 80
DePaul 94, Seton Hall 89
East Carolina 68, Cincinnati 57
George Mason 80, Loyola Chicago 63
Iowa 91, Wisconsin 61
Kansas St. 87, Baylor 68
Minnesota 95, Nebraska 92
N. Illinois 85, Bowling Green 81
Toledo 75, W. Michigan 44
Wichita St. 84, Tulsa 68
SOUTHWEST
Memphis 45, Houston 44
Oklahoma 84, Texas Tech 57
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 51, CS Bakersfield 42
Cal St.-Fullerton 71, UC San Diego 57
Long Beach St. 68, UC Riverside 58
UC Davis 71, CS Northridge 50