Wednesday’s college basketball scores

Today at 2:16 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

MEN

EAST

Albany (NY) 81, UMBC 74

Alderson-Broaddus 92, W. Virginia St. 82

Alfred St. 64, Penn State-Erie 61

Assumption 73, St. Anselm 71

Babson 87, Coast Guard 58

Bentley 87, St. Rose 48

Binghamton 86, NJIT 67

Bridgewater (Mass.) 102, Fitchburg St. 85

Cairn 73, Saint Elizabeth 69, OT

California (Pa.) 80, Seton Hill 68

Chatham 94, Westminster (Pa.) 74

Christopher Newport 71, Mary Washington 66

Clark 84, Springfield 76

Colgate 93, Army 86

Concord 82, WV Wesleyan 60

Curry 75, New England 69

Davis & Elkins 73, Glenville St. 70

Drew 81, Elizabethtown 74

Duquesne 76, Saint Joseph's 62

E. Connecticut 81, Western Connecticut Wolves 75

Emerson 86, MIT 56

Endicott 76, Roger Williams 74

Fairmont St. 109, Wheeling Jesuit 100

Fordham 78, St. Bonaventure 63

Franciscan 65, Waynesburg 62

Franklin & Marshall 73, Dickinson 45

Franklin Pierce 76, S. Connecticut 73

Gannon 81, Clarion 69

George Mason 66, George Washington 53

Gettysburg 81, McDaniel 70

Gwynedd-Mercy 85, Centenary (NJ) 79

Hilbert 82, Pitt.-Bradford 81

Holy Cross 71, Boston U. 69

Immaculata 83, Marywood 73

Indiana (Pa.) 78, Edinboro 56

Johns Hopkins 90, Washington College (Md.) 55

Juniata 81, Catholic 67

Kean 93, Stockton 84

Keene St. 63, Castleton 35

Keystone 87, Clarks Summit 74

Kutztown 90, East Stroudsburg 87

La Roche 86, Penn State-Altoona 81

La Salle 68, Richmond 62

Lincoln (Pa.) 70, Elizabeth City St. 66

Loyola (Md.) 73, Lafayette 70

Mansfield 60, Bloomsburg 59

Mass.-Lowell 85, Bryant 71

Mercyhurst 85, Pitt.-Johnstown 69

Millersville 67, Shippensburg 63

Montclair St. 104, Rowan 100

Muhlenberg 94, Ursinus 61

NJ City 76, Rutgers-Camden 66

Navy 75, Lehigh 64

Neumann 85, Cabrini 80

New Haven 83, Staten Island 60

Nichols 102, Salve Regina 72

Pace 77, Adelphi 72

Pitt.-Greensburg 74, Mount Aloysius 63

Ramapo 66, William Paterson 63

Rhode Island Coll. 70, Mass.-Dartmouth 68

Rutgers-Newark 68, Tcnj Lions 48

S. Maine 76, Mass.-Boston 60

S. New Hampshire 86, American International 60

Salem St. 73, Framingham St. 58

Scranton 72, Moravian 69

St. Michael's 71, Le Moyne 64

St. Vincent 76, Bethany (WV) 73

Susquehanna 89, Goucher 70

Swarthmore 71, Haverford 58

Thiel 81, Grove City 74

VCU 55, Rhode Island 54

Vermont 80, New Hampshire 51

W. New England 79, Suffolk 70

Washington & Jefferson 82, Geneva 80

Wentworth 87, Gordon 55

West Chester 64, Shepherd 63

West Liberty 106, Frostburg St. 90

Westfield St. 107, Mitchell 68

Wilmington (DC) 92, Queens (NY) 74

Wilson College 74, Bryn Athyn 65

Worcester St. 92, Mass. College 74

Worcester Tech 68, Wheaton 48

SOUTH

Barton 93, Francis Marion 92

Belmont 95, Evansville 63

Belmont Abbey 99, Erskine 76

Berry 97, Oglethorpe 77

Birmingham Southern 85, Millsaps 64

Bridgewater (Va.) 63, Shenandoah 59

Campbell 67, Charleston Southern 51

Catawba 84, Mars Hill 81

Clemson 94, Florida St. 54

Columbus St. 74, Georgia Southwestern 61

Converse 104, King (Tenn.) 91

Covenant 69, LaGrange 68

East Carolina 75, Cincinnati 71

Emmanuel 98, North Greenville 68

Fayetteville St. 71, Claflin 61

Flagler 80, Clayton St. 77

Florida 79, Mississippi 64

Georgia Tech 77, Virginia Tech 70

Guilford 61, Ferrum 47

Hampden-Sydney 109, Lynchburg 73

High Point 71, Presbyterian 69

Johnson C. Smith 74, Winston-Salem 71, OT

Kentucky 71, Mississippi St. 68

Lander 80, Georgia College 58

Lenoir-Rhyne 69, Anderson (SC) 60

Lincoln Memorial 87, Limestone 73

Mary Baldwin 84, Greensboro 83

Mary Washington 71, Carolina Christian Centurions 66

Maryville (Tenn.) 72, Berea 63

Newberry 86, Coker 57

North Georgia 73, Young Harris 71

Nova Southeastern 90, Barry 71

Palm Beach Atlantic 80, Lynn 56

Pfeiffer 86, Methodist 76

Rhodes 77, Hendrix 53

SC-Aiken 95, Augusta 85

SC-Upstate 72, Longwood 67

Samford 83, UNC-Greensboro 71

Southern Wesleyan 89, Lees-Mcrae 87

St. Augustines 74, Livingstone 72

St. Leo 89, Rollins 75

Stetson 75, Florida Gulf Coast 72

Tampa 80, Eckerd 76

Tennessee 68, Alabama 59

Tenn.-Chattanooga 78, VMI 58

The Citadel 69, Furman 65

Tusculum 78, Carson-Newman 69

UNC-Pembroke 87, Chowan 61

Univ. of The South 81, Centre 72

Va. Wesleyan 59, E. Mennonite 54

Virginia 61, Louisville 58

Virginia St. 85, Bowie St. 69

Virginia Union 60, Shaw 53

Virginia-Wise 79, Emory & Henry 76

W. Carolina 68, ETSU 66

Washington & Lee 97, Randolph 75

Winthrop 86, Gardner-Webb 78

Wofford 70, Mercer 67

MIDWEST

Adrian 86, Alma 79

Bradley 64, Missouri St. 54

Cent. Oklahoma 80, Rogers St. 73

Central College 81, Buena Vista 54

Coe 79, Wartburg 78

DePauw 64, Ohio Wesleyan 62

Denison 78, Wooster 70

Drake 82, N. Iowa 74

Dubuque 66, Loras 61

Elmhurst 94, Augustana (Ill.) 76

Fontbonne 93, Westminster (Mo.) 74

Hamline 72, Gustavus Adolphus 48

Heidelberg 82, Ohio Northern 63

Hope 65, Calvin 57

Indiana St. 79, Ill.-Chicago 60

Iowa St. 70, TCU 59

Marietta 82, Capital 68

Marquette 69, Xavier 68

Mount Union 94, Muskingum 63

Murray St. 76, Illinois St. 75

Nebraska Wesleyan 74, Simpson 57

Newman 79, Northeastern St. 74

North Central College 87, Carthage 75

North Park 63, Illinois Wesleyan 57

Northwestern 64, Indiana 62

Notre Dame (Ohio) 77, Charleston (W.Va.) 64

Oakland 85, IUPUI 81

Oberlin 77, Kenyon 65

Olivet 81, Albion 79

Saint Louis 78, Davidson 65

Spalding 92, Greenville 80

St. John's (Minn.) 69, Macalester 67

St. Mary's (Minn.) 83, Bethel (Minn. ) 67

St. Olaf 88, St. Scholastica 54

Trine 72, Kalamazoo 45

Webster 83, Blackburn 67

Wheaton College (IL) 70, Carroll (Wis.) 57

Wilmington (Ohio) 78, Otterbein 72

Wis.-Eau Claire 82, Wis.-Stout 66

Wis.-La Crosse 74, Wis.-River Falls 61

Wis.-Oshkosh 96, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 76

Wis.-Whitewater 82, Wis.-Platteville 62

Wittenberg 58, Wabash 56, OT

SOUTHWEST

Embry-Riddle (AZ) 81, Florida Tech 78

Sam Houston St. 66, Texas-Arlington 56

South Florida 96, Tulsa 69

Stephen F. Austin 65, Tarleton St. 60

Texas A&M 62, Arkansas 56

FAR WEST

Baldwin Wallace 99, John Carroll 94

Boise St. 80, Colorado St. 78

CS Bakersfield 70, Cal Poly 62

Cal Baptist 84, Seattle 63

Cal Lutheran 100, Whittier 83

Cal St.-Fullerton 76, UC San Diego 73

Claremont Mudd 79, Redlands 64

La Verne 95, Occidental 86, OT

Pomona Pitzer 67, Caltech 57

Texas Rio Grande Valley 77, Grand Canyon 76

UC Davis 73, CS Northridge 62

UC Irvine 70, UC Santa Barbara 59

UC Riverside 88, Long Beach St. 76

Women

EAST

Albany (NY) 74, UMBC 67

Army 50, Colgate 47, OT

Boston U. 66, Holy Cross 59

Bryant 63, Mass.-Lowell 54

Bucknell 64, American 52

Connecticut 62, Creighton 60

Duquesne 94, St. Bonaventure 62

Kent St. 72, Buffalo 69

Lehigh 72, Navy 38

Loyola (Md.) 66, Lafayette 55

Marquette 52, Providence 51

NJIT 75, Binghamton 70

Niagara 75, Canisius 58

Rutgers 62, Northwestern 48

Vermont 43, New Hampshire 36

Villanova 73, St. John's 57

West Virginia 62, Kansas 60

SOUTH

Campbell 75, Charleston Southern 48

Dayton 70, VCU 65

Gardner-Webb 68, Winthrop 56

High Point 63, Presbyterian 47

Longwood 97, SC-Upstate 64

Richmond 84, Saint Louis 74

Saint Joseph's 72, Davidson 56

South Florida 73, Cent. Florida 44

Tulane 52, SMU 50

UNC-Asheville 52, Radford 49

MIDWEST

Akron 72, E. Michigan 70

Ball St. 78, Ohio 53

Butler 58, Georgetown 56

Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 80

DePaul 94, Seton Hall 89

East Carolina 68, Cincinnati 57

George Mason 80, Loyola Chicago 63

Iowa 91, Wisconsin 61

Kansas St. 87, Baylor 68

Minnesota 95, Nebraska 92

N. Illinois 85, Bowling Green 81

Toledo 75, W. Michigan 44

Wichita St. 84, Tulsa 68

SOUTHWEST

Memphis 45, Houston 44

Oklahoma 84, Texas Tech 57

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 51, CS Bakersfield 42

Cal St.-Fullerton 71, UC San Diego 57

Long Beach St. 68, UC Riverside 58

UC Davis 71, CS Northridge 50

