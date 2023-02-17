2023 Wooden Award Winner: Zach Edey's Low Odds are not Worth Risk

Men’s college basketball conference tournaments are less than a month away and while the action on the hardwood is heating up, the odds for the 2023 Wooden Award winner are actually cooling off. That’s because at odds of -2500, Purdue’s Zach Edey is not just the heavy favorite but also the most obvious choice. In fact the next closest player to Purdue’s big man is Kansas’ Jalen Wilson at +1400.

The 7’4 center is averaging 22 points per game (fifth in the nation), 12.8 rebounds (second in NCAA) and 2.3 blocks. Despite being listed in the Top 50 on the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List, the Boilermakers’ junior was initially listed at odds of +2300 before the start of the season. Those fortunate enough to grab Edey at those odds are certainly smiling midway through February.

At this point, with these odds, it’s simply not a smart bet to wager on Edey. Bettors would have to risk $2,500 just to win $100. Instead, there are some other long shots that could overtake the Purdue superstar, granted it would take exceptional performances the rest of February and in their conference tournaments.

Wilson of Kansas and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis both sit at +2000. If looking for an even bigger long shot, some bettors may want to gravitate to Gonzaga’s Drew Timme at +10000.

Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

2023 Wooden Award Odds

Zach Edey -2500

Jalen Wilson (Kansas) +2000

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) +2000

Brandon Miller (Alabama) +8000

Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona) +8000

Marcus Sasser (Houston) +10000

Drew Timme (Gonzaga) +10000

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) +10000

Armando Bacot (North Carolina) +20000

Antoine Davis (Detroit) +20000

Jaime Jacquez Jr (UCLA) +20000

Terquavion Smith (NC State) +20000

Markquis Nowell (Kansas State) +20000

Kris Murray (Iowa) +20000

Isaiah Wong (Miami) +20000

Kyle Filipkowski (Duke) +20000

Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State) +20000

Jalen Pickett (Penn State) +20000

Kendric Davis (Memphis) +20000

Last 10 Wooden Award Winners:

2013: Trey Burke (Michigan) - Burke was the leader of a Michigan team that reached the national championship game.

2014: Doug McDermott (Creighton) - McDermott was one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball history and he led Creighton to the NCAA Tournament in each of his four years.

2015: Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin) - Kaminsky was a late-bloomer who developed into one of the best players in college basketball in his senior year, leading Wisconsin to the national championship game.

2016: Buddy Hield (Oklahoma) - Hield was a sharpshooter who lit up the scoreboard in his senior year at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners to the Final Four.

2017: Frank Mason III (Kansas) - Mason was a dynamic point guard who led Kansas to the Elite Eight.

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

2018: Jalen Brunson (Villanova) - Brunson was the floor general for a Villanova team that won the national championship.

2019: Zion Williamson (Duke) - Williamson was a sensation in his freshman year at Duke, showcasing his incredible athleticism and leading the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight.

2020: Obi Toppin (Dayton) - Toppin was a high-flying forward who led Dayton to a 29-2 record.

2021: Luka Garza (Iowa) - Garza was a dominant force in his senior year at Iowa, averaging 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

2022: Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky): The forward from Kentucky led the nation with 15.1 rebounds a game and averaged 17.4 points. He finished the 2022 season with 16 straight double-doubles.

Wooden Award voters have leaned toward granting the award to upperclassmen the last 10 years. Williamson is the only freshman in the last 10 years to be named National Player of the Year; the other nine recipients were either seniors or juniors.

The diversity of positions represented by the victors is another trend to keep an eye on when placing bets. The Wooden Award has traditionally gone to guards, but in recent years, big men like Anthony Davis, Kaminsky, and Toppin as well as dynamic wings like McDermott and Hield have won the prize.

The Wooden Award is announced at the annual College Basketball Awards, which take place on Friday, April 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.