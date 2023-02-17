5-star to visit for Kentucky weekend

Class of 2024 5-star basketball prospect Trentyn Flowers will take his final official visit to the University of Arkansas for the Kentucky game during the March 3-5 weekend before announcing his college decision.

Flowers, who has officially visited Louisville, Creighton, Oklahoma and Georgia State, said he is motivated to visit Fayetteville because of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and his staff’s recruiting efforts and the success of fellow big guard Anthony Black with the Razorbacks.

“Coach Musselman does a great job recruiting me and the staff does a great job reaching out to me and talking to me all the time,” Flowers said. “Also, they have a good plan for me and then being able to look at a dude like Anthony Black go there. We have comparable games and seeing him be so successful [and] just the way they play. It’s a variety of things.”

Flowers, 6-9, 195 pounds, of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, narrowed his list to Arkansas, North Carolina, Louisville, Alabama, Kansas and Creighton on Jan. 11.

Seeing Black, a former 5-star prospect, excel as a Razorback intrigues Flowers.

“Anthony Black is playing the point guard and his size, that’s something very different for college basketball,” said Flowers, who’s being recruited to play guard at Arkansas. “There’s very few point guards to be that size and play. Coach Musselman kind of sees the same thing for me. So being able to bring my skill set and Coach Musselman being able to plug me in, it could be a good thing.”

Flowers made an unofficial visit to Oklahoma last summer and trips to Georgetown, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina in the fall.

He has felt under the weather off and on starting in January with cold-like symptoms. He was diagnosed with a sinus and viral infection while also suffering from exhaustion about a week and half ago. With rest and medication for eight days, he’s back to 100%.

Flowers said Arkansas coming out and watching multiple practices this season along with constant contact with Musselman, Arkansas assistants Keith Smart, Anthony Ruta and Gus Argenal and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr. is appreciated.

“They call me to just to see how I’m doing even when I was sick for a little bit,” Flowers said. “The whole coaching staff reached out to me and made sure I was good. It’s more than just basketball with them, it’s life, too. It’s good to build a relationship like that with a coaching staff.”

Flowers, who’s a member of the National Junior Honor Society, is averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season. 247 Sports rates him a 5-star recruit and the No. 21 overall prospect in the nation.

Musselman and his staff’s 52 years of NBA experience gives Flowers confidence they can help him get to his goal of playing at the next level.

“I feel like they can help me in a variety of ways with Coach Musselman [coaching] in the NBA. He knows what they like and knows what they’re looking for,” Flowers said. “He has a good plan and a good vision.”

Flowers’ parents Travis and Kristi along with his younger siblings Brysen and Kristiana have accompanied him on his other official visits and will do the same for the Arkansas trip.

“Part of my college decision is going to be on my family, too,” Flowers said. “It’s going to be what my mom and dad thinks and also [what] my little sister and little brother thinks. It’s collectedly a whole group effort. We’re a very tight-knit family. It’s always good to see my little brother and sister potentially going to these schools one day, too. With my mom and dad being there, it’s a blessing.”

After his visit to Fayetteville, Flowers said he plans to announce his college decision in the near future.

“I will make a decision within the next month or two,” he said.