A healthier state

It's easy to gloss over cancer statistics and not take the time to think about the struggles that cancer patients face. I have to admit I was in that position until I heard those four words: "You have prostate cancer."

I had just finished my first term in the Legislature, and I seriously considered not running again for my House seat. I thought against standing for re-election--I knew my district would understand. The question of "how can I effectively serve my constituents if I'm worried about surgeries, tests, and drugs?" kept me up late for weeks.

But I returned to one thought: The only reason I knew I had cancer was because of a routine prostate screening. I was privileged enough to have great insurance that provided funds for that screening. If I didn't have access to that screening, I doubt I would be here today.

I did not run for office to shy away from tough fights. I ran because I wanted to serve people.

I knew there were many men in my district who, if they had insurance at all, were not covered for routine prostate screenings. The first thing I did in the 2009 session was to make sure health-insurance companies in our state covered the screening that saved my life. Now they do so for every man over the age of 40. What became Act 75 is what I believe will be my legislative legacy.

I have thought about this period in my life often in the past couple years--in 2021, I found out that I had a recurrence. I found myself faced with the same decisions I faced in 2007.

Just like then, my commitment to my constituents has remained the same. This session, I'm proud to run a bill that brings our code up to date, so that men over 40 will continue to get the screenings they deserve. Despite a different era of Arkansas politics, my bills have received wide support. It passed the Senate unanimously last week, and was signed into law as Act 66 of 2023 on Monday.

If you or a close family member has been spared the trauma of cancer, it can be hard to grasp just how much it impacts your day-to-day life. For those of us who do carry the burden, we often do so quietly.

Just the other day, when I was presenting my bill, I found myself stumbling a bit. As I explained to my colleagues later, I was tired from a new drug I've been taking.

Thankfully though, because I got my screening, I have the opportunity to be tired. I have the opportunity to serve my constituents, and I have the opportunity to be a father and grandfather. I'm blessed, and I want everyone else to have those same opportunities in Arkansas.

Rep. Fred Allen represents District 77 in the state House of Representatives.