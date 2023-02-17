Another defensive spurt lifts Trojans

With the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, one of the best defensive women's basketball teams in the nation, the threat of a shutdown quarter is always waiting in the wings.

Perhaps Southern Indiana thought it might not come Thursday night, down just 46-44 after three quarters.

But there's a reason the Trojans have gone unbeaten for nearly three months on their home floor.

UALR held the Screaming Eagles without a point for the first seven-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, breaking open a contest that had been played within a couple of possessions much of the night, en route to a 58-50 win at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The victory -- combined with an Eastern Illinois loss at Southeast Missouri State on Thursday night -- makes the Trojans outright Ohio Valley Conference leaders ahead of their critical matchup with the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

"I knew if we weren't hitting shots against the zone, it might be a little tight, and it was," UALR Coach Joe Foley said. "We pretty well kept ourselves in the game and then we broke it open there at the end. That's what defense is supposed to do for you."

It wasn't a bad defensive first half for the Trojans by any means. Although they'd allowed Southern Indiana (11-15, 5-10 Ohio Valley) to shoot 45.5% from the field, UALR still led 28-26 at intermission.

But the third quarter hinted at what was to come from UALR (17-9, 14-1). After Tara Robbe's layup pulled the Screaming Eagles to within 38-37 midway through the quarter, Southern Indiana missed its next 11 field-goal attempts -- a stretch spanning more than 12 minutes.

"They're a pretty good team," said Sali Kourouma, who led UALR with 18 points and 12 rebounds. "They can rebound ... and they are tall. So for me, it was a little hard playing the posts because they are big."

As much as the Screaming Eagles' inside-out game kept them in the game offensively, it also slowed the Trojans. UALR had to methodically work its way through Southern Indiana's condensed 2-3 zone when it couldn't get out in transition.

But the Trojans turned plenty of defense into offense -- they converted 21 takeaways into 25 points, apropos on a night when the defensive-minded Foley recorded his 850th career win.

As is the norm with Foley, he didn't want to spend much time discussing the milestone victory.

To him, it's just another game, and come Saturday, UALR will have another. A win over Eastern Illinois, which handed the Trojans their lone Ohio Valley defeat, would guarantee UALR at least a share of the regular-season conference title -- although the Trojans won't be able to lock up the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament until next week.

Senior forward Angelique Francis, however, was able to reflect on yet another accomplishment for Foley.

"I'm playing under a legend," Francis said of the third-winningest active coach in Division I women's basketball. "I'm absolutely blessed to have this opportunity and grow as a player and a person."

Tia Harvey also had 15 points for UALR and Faith Lee added 11.