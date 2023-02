Harrison, 1923: The coffin seen in the left corner may be that of Ed Gregor, awaiting motor transport to another station. Gregor was lynched Jan. 15 or 16, 1923, by a mob that swarmed Harrison to crush a two-year railroad strike against the Missouri & North Arkansas railway. Some 1,000 armed protesters, including Klansmen, flogged and harassed strikers. Hours after Gregor resisted arrest, he paid with his life.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203