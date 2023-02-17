Sections
Arkansas Supreme Court

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:11 a.m.

The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 16, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-21-615. Jeremey Lewis v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and dismissed in part. Baker, Hudson, Wood, Wynne, and Womack, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part.

Print Headline: Arkansas Supreme Court

