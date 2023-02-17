Assault on the senses





It's strange to sit here wondering if I've hit Marvel fatigue. The comic-book movie company has been in a weird spot since the epic conclusion of "Avengers: Endgame," trying to find its footing again.

And if Kevin Feige thought "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" would right the ship with the launch of Phase Five ... I have bad news for the architect of Marvel Studios' success.

At the time of writing this, the third Ant-Man entry has a score somewhere in the low 50s on Rotten Tomatoes. It's only the second Marvel Cinematic Universe film to wind up there after "Eternals," which I enjoyed more than the latest adventure of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

The movie starts off with a clip of what Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) was up to between the first two movies trapped in a place called the Quantum Realm. And then we launch into a happy narration from Scott living his best life in San Francisco. In his mind, Ant-Man fought hard and saved the world, so now he can enjoy life: celebrate his marriage, write a memoir, be a dad, you know, normal stuff.

Unfortunately for Scott, more Marvel movies mean more villains to face. When Scott's entire family gets sucked into the Quantum Realm, he'll come face-to-face with a powerful foe named Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Before they can return home, Scott, Janet, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) will have to find a way to deal with Kang.

You could ask me all throughout Phases Two and Three who my favorite Avenger was, and I'd always say "Ant-Man." I loved Rudd's charming take on a dad who made some mistakes in life and is trying to do right by his daughter. "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" felt like fun, self-contained adventures. I respected them for their size and scope in relation to the Avengers films that sandwiched each.

It was nice to have smaller movies that didn't revolve around saving the world, ya know? Scott's problems seemed more relatable. How do you make a divorced family relationship work while trying to raise a kid and deal with a criminal history? What do you do when you lose a job? I loved all of it. Director Peyton Reed was responsible for providing a pair of films that put more emphasis on humor than action, and I was perfectly happy with that.

So now I have Reed to thank for the mixed bag this latest entry turned out to be. I remember reading in Entertainment Weekly that the director was tired of Ant-Man's movies being "palate cleansers." He wanted the newest film to be "epic."

But here's the thing. I was over the moon to have these "palate cleansers." I adored everything from Scott's relationship with his little girl to Luis' (Michael Pena) flashbacks. Let the demigod with the hammer, or the supersoldier deal with "epic." I liked my Ant-Man to have more fun-size adventures. His movies were places to catch our breath.

"Quantumania" tries to make Ant-Man into an epic hero who has to stop a rogue, time-traveling exterminator of realities. And it contains all the cliches Marvel's been unable to shake over the last couple of phases. I'm talking about cliches like faceless CGI armies and battles between people with amazing superpowers devolving into fistfights.

The Quantum Realm has truly become nothing more than whatever Marvel needs it to be for the plot. It has gone from a place you go when you shrink too small to a place where you time travel. Now it's a MacBook screensaver that fills 95% of the film, and its design seems entirely random instead of intentional.

You can have movies set entirely in CGI that still look as though the characters are actually in their environments. James Cameron proved that twice with "Avatar," and within the MCU, James Gunn proved it with "Guardians of the Galaxy." But in this latest Ant-Man film, I was left feeling as though the Quantum Realm and those within it were nothing more than oozes and psychedelic colors. Seeing it in IMAX was an assault on the senses.

On top of that, the new characters introduced aren't developed in the least. I had no emotional investment in any of the people struggling under Kang's rule because we weren't shown what daily life was like for them. It became a classic case of telling instead of showing. Bill Murray and William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place") both show up and get a couple of laughs but ultimately have no impact on the story.

It's a shame "Quantumania" turned out to be such a hollow movie because Majors is a terrific actor. I just wish Marvel would give him an intelligent script to match his raw talent. Both here and in "Loki," he was done a disservice by the writing.

And for some reason, we were deprived of actors like Pena, Bobby Cannavale and Judy Greer, who were once staples in the series.

The lackluster writing and typical Marvel cliches don't allow for Rudd's effortless charm to carry the character. But hey, there's a pretty cool after-credits scene once all the text stops scrolling. So... silver lining I guess?

After this, I'm left asking myself if I'm finally starting to get tired of superheroes. Then again, after the trailer for "The Flash," maybe I'm just tired of Marvel's superheroes, at least until they finally give me Johnny Blaze in the MCU. DC, meanwhile, looks like it might finally be in an interesting spot.





Original Wasp Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) try to make it out of the Quantum Realm alive in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”





