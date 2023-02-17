ASUN men

Eastern Kentucky 74, Central Arkansas 58

The University of Central Arkansas was not able to overcome 23 turnovers as it fell to Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, Ky.

Eastern Kentucky (18-10, 11-4 ASUN) turned those turnovers into 23 points, had14 steals and never trailed.

UCA (9-19, 4-11) was led by Eddy Kayouloud's 14 points and Collin Cooper's 11. UCA's leading scorer, Camren Hunter, was limited to nine points on 4-of-9 shooting.

UCA hit 4 of 23 three-point attempts (17.4%), while Eastern Kentucky shot 3 of 25 (12.0%).

Isaiah Cozart led the Colonels with 16 points to go with 9 rebounds and 7 blocks. Cooper Robb (14), Michael Moreno (13), Devontae Blanton (11) and John Ukomadu (1o) all scored 10 or more points as well.

Of Eastern Kentucky's 74 points, 44 came in the paint, 22 from second-chance opportunities and 17 on fast breaks.