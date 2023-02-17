Sections
ASUN women Bellarmine 62, Central Arkansas 35

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:10 a.m.

ASUN women

Bellarmine 62, Central Arkansas 35

The University of Central Arkansas was held to 10 points in the first half at Louisville, Ky. to drop into a three-way tie for last place in the ASUN standings.

The Sugar Bears (8-16, 3-10 ASUN) were without their leading scorer in conference play, guard Randrea Wright, and it showed as they made 4 of 23 first-half shots. In the same span, Bellarmine (8-19, 4-10) made 18 of 35 shots to take a 38-10 lead into halftime.

UCA outscored Bellarmine 25-24 in the second half, making 10 of 30 shots. UCA shot 26.4% from the field to Bellarmine's 45.2%.

The Knights held a 42-14 advantage in points in the paint, 18-5 in second chance points and 15-0 in bench points.

Kinley Fisher led UCA in scoring with 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Siera Carter scored nine points on a game-high 17 attempts.

Bellarmine was led by 6-6 forward Gracie Merkle, who scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Sheniqua Coatney also had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

