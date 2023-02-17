Bank of America sets investment layoffs

Bank of America is planning to cut jobs in its investment bank, one of the last major holdouts to bow to expense pressures that have left no one immune.

The number of reductions, which are still being discussed, are expected to affect less than 200 bankers globally, according to people familiar with the matter. Still, the move goes beyond the hiring pause the bank began earlier this year and reflects a return to pre-pandemic levels of workforce trimming.

It's also a sign the finance industry will continue to lean on head-count reductions to contain costs before any meaningful rebound in dealmaking activity. If stock sales and acquisitions remain muted, firms that had already reduced staff or kept firings to a minimum will likely need to explore additional cutbacks.

The size of job cuts have varied widely across the finance industry. Citigroup eliminated dozens of staffers across its investment-banking division in November. Morgan Stanley trimmed a far larger number of employees -- 1,600 -- in December, while Goldman Sachs embarked on one of its biggest rounds of reductions ever last month, cutting about 3,200 positions.

A representative for Charlotte, N.C.-based Bank of America declined to comment.

Bank of America leadership had been reluctant to carry out reductions, which were put on hold even as peers resumed cutting positions as the pandemic waned. Across Wall Street, investment banks are wrestling with the decline in takeovers, and stock and debt offerings that bring in advisement fees, as well as persistent inflation that's boosting expenses.

Bank of America is expected to start its job-cut process in the coming weeks, but decisions are still being made, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Dealmaking remains muted after a drop-off in the fourth quarter, when Bank of America saw investment-banking revenue drop 54% to $1.09 billion. The biggest decline was in underwriting of equities deals, which fell 65% to $189 million, while debt underwriting slumped almost 58%.

Investment-banking revenue isn't expected to rebound anytime soon. Analysts expect fee income to remain muted across four of the biggest Wall Street banks, and executives have issued warnings of their own. At JPMorgan Chase, investment-banking revenue this quarter is expected to be down 20% from last year's $2.1 billion, Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said this week.

Bank of America is focused on bringing expenses down and on aligning its head count with historic norms, a reversal from the hiring "engine" that was "cranking" during the earlier war for talent, CEO Brian Moynihan said this week at a financial conference hosted by the bank. Investments in digital platforms have helped keep the bank's head counts at branches flat even as interactions with customers rise, he said.

The company added employees in the fourth quarter even as net income fell to $27.5 billion in 2022 from a record $32 billion the prior year. Overall head count at the bank jumped to 216,823 at the end of last year, up from 213,270 in the third quarter and 208,248 a year earlier, as hiring outpaced attrition.

Bank of America executives have attributed the workforce growth to ambitious hiring, with the company "overachieving" to "match the great resignation earlier," Moynihan said on an earnings conference call last month.

Still, the bank isn't planning on "widespread job cuts" like some of its peers in an uncertain economic environment, Bank of America's Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said last month.

Information for this article was contributed by Dinesh Nair of Bloomberg News (WPNS).