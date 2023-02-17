Best Bet and Pick for Baylor and Kansas

There's a big battle between two top-ten programs on Saturday with No. 5 Kansas hosting No. 9 Baylor. When these two squads met in January, Baylor came away with a six-point home victory. Initial odds from the sportsbook indicate Kansas is laying five points but that may change as we get closer to tip-offf. My men’s college basketball moneyline bets are off to a zesty 7-1 start. Can we keep it rolling this week? Let’s take some risks and find out.

Baylor Bears at Kansas Jay Hawks Odds, Total, Game Info

Date: Feb 18, 2023

Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Spread: Kansas -5

Total: 153.5

Make your pick for Baylor and Kansas on SI Sportsbook

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Kansas: Best Moneyline Bet

This game brings together the last two national champions, and both teams look like they’ll be in the mix again this year. Both are on winning streaks in the rugged Big 12 — Kansas has won three in a row, Baylor four straight.

This has been a glove-tight series in recent years, with the Bears and Jayhawks splitting games each of the past three seasons. Baylor won the January meeting in Waco, so take Kansas this time in Allen Fieldhouse, right? Not so fast.

Both Scott Drew and Bill Self have been tweaking their lineups of late, getting some fresher players in the rotation as the grind of the season sets in. For Kansas, that’s meant more minutes for 6’11” freshman Ernest Udeh, as Self searches for a bigger paint presence. Over the last six games he’s averaged 11.3 minutes, four points, three rebounds and 1.3 steals while making his last 11 shots from the field. But Drew has a more profound impact arrival in the middle in 6’8”, 250-pound Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua — back after missing nearly a full year due to a severe knee injury. “Everyday Jon” has contributed 20.8 minutes, 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in his first four games back.

If Baylor limits its turnovers against Kansas’ aggressive defense, the Bears should be able to get good shots — and they make them at a high rate. Look for Baylor to score its first-ever season sweep of Kansas.

The pick: Baylor.

Baylor and Kansas Record and Against the Spread Trends

Baylor Straight Up Record: 20-6

Baylor Records Against The Spread: 14-11-1

Kansas Straight-Up Record: 21-5

Kansas Record Against The Spread: 12-14

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.