Celebrate Mardi Gras Saturday in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Eureka Springs

FYI

Mardi Gras

WHAT -- Celebrate Mardi Gras in Northwest Arkansas with parades, food and more.

BENTONVILLE -- Mardi Craw, a community crawfish boil, will be from noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. in the Airplane Lot across from Lawrence Plaza at 207 N.E. Blake St. in Bentonville. Northwest Arkansas Jazz Band will perform. Tickets include crawfish, potatoes, corn, sausage and jumbalaya ($25 take-out available). Alcoholic beverages sold separately. There will be Mardi Gras party favors, and costumes are encouraged. A king and queen of Mardi Gras will be crowned with prizes for best costumes. Tickets are $35 at facebook.com/thefirstseat and eventbrite.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fat Saturday Parade of Fools kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Fayetteville square. The parade route will proceed north on Block Street, west on Dickson Street, then south to end at the intersection of West Avenue and Dickson. Jerrmy Gawthrop of Fayetteville Roots and Woodstone Pizza is grand marshal, and king and queen are Michelle Hale and Jon Rose (Krewe of Barkus). More information at fayettevillemardigras.com.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks celebrates Mardi Gras from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday with an indoor and heated tent event featuring a Cajun-inspired buffet with card games, prize drawings, music and chances to win a trip to New Orleans for two, a private dinner cooked by Maudie Schmitt of Cafe Rue Orleans and a special "Brunch & Bubbles" experience at Ella's Table at the Inn at Carnall Hall. Tickets are $125. Information at bgozarks.org/events.

EUREKA SPRINGS -- A week of celebration continues with the Krewe of Krazo Day Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Eureka Springs. Eureka Springs king this year is Larry Handley, and the queen is Tatyana Hetzer. The grand marshal this year is Steve Grant. After-parade celebrations will happen at venues in and around downtown. More information at eurekaspringsmardigras.org.