Central Arkansas Water’s board takes preliminary step toward $11 million bond issue for treatment plant upgrades

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners on Thursday took a preliminary step meant to allow the water utility to issue revenue bonds in the near future as part of planned capital improvements associated with a 10-year schedule of rate hikes the utility's board approved last month.

The future bond proceeds are expected to target aging infrastructure at the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant. Located off Pleasant Valley Drive in northwest Little Rock, the Wilson plant is one of Central Arkansas Water's three treatment plants.

Twin resolutions giving signatory authority on bonds to utility officials and expressing the utility's intent to issue bonds were approved as part of the board's consent agenda.

"Adoption of this Resolution does not obligate [Central Arkansas Water] or the Board in any way," meeting materials said. "It is merely a required preliminary step."

Board documents say the utility intends to obtain the money through a state revolving fund loan program for drinking water administered by the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission.

Central Arkansas Water's board is expected to vote on whether to give formal approval for the bond issue this spring, barring the mutual decision by the city councils of Little Rock and North Little Rock to overturn the 10-year rate schedule. (The two cities banded together to create Central Arkansas Water in 2001.)

On Tuesday, members of the Little Rock Board of Directors are scheduled to vote on a resolution sponsored by Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines expressing the city's opposition to the rate increases.

The second of the two resolutions approved Thursday is meant to give notice to the governing bodies of Little Rock and North Little Rock of the utility's intent to issue revenue bonds with an aggregate principal amount of up to $11 million.

Language in the same resolution says that prior to any bond issue, there must be at least one public hearing and Central Arkansas Water must give three months' notice to the two cities on a proposed bond issue.

Central Arkansas Water's board on Jan. 12 unanimously approved a resolution that established a schedule of year-over-year increases to the rates charged for water through 2032. The first set of new rates is scheduled to go into effect July 1, with future rate increases to take effect Jan. 1 of each year.

The work at the Wilson plant is one of three major projects that will be funded through a monthly infrastructure fee the utility will impose on customers beginning in 2024. The others are improvements to Lake Maumelle and construction of a new 60-inch water pipeline.

For customers on the typical five-eighths-inch-diameter meter, the infrastructure fee will start at 50 cents and gradually increase to $4.25 by 2032, though adjustments might have to occur along the way.

At the same meeting on Thursday, Central Arkansas Water commissioners approved a $1,080,000 purchase of three large-capacity water pumps and electric motors to be installed at a pump station at the Jackson Reservoir in Little Rock. The anticipated sum does not include sales taxes.