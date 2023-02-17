NEWS IN BRIEF: Cherokees take reins at Mississippi casino

Cherokees take reins at Mississippi casino

CNE Gaming Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, has taken control of operations at Gold Strike Casino Resort in Mississippi in a $450 million deal, the companies said Thursday in a news release.

Cherokee Nation Businesses is also working to obtain a license to develop a new casino in Russellville.

"This acquisition is a natural evolution for our company. Building our business outside of Oklahoma is a huge step that strengthens our ability to boost the Cherokee Nation economy while also building on our reputation of being a strong community partner and industry leader," said Chuck Garrett, president and chief executive officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses.

Gold Strike will continue to operate as usual, and the more than 1,100 employees there were retained, the news release said.

"This is a historic day of growth for our hospitality portfolio as we enter the commercial gaming industry, and we welcome the wonderful team at Gold Strike to the family," Mark Fulton, president and chief operating officer of Cherokee Nation Entertainment said in the release.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

132 employees let go at Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods, the maker of meatless burgers and sausages, recently reduced its workforce by 132 employees, according to a notice filed with the California Employment Development Department on Feb. 10.

Impossible Foods sells products to major restaurant chains, including Burger King. Its sausages and meatballs, among other products, are sold in stores across the U.S., including Walmart, Target and supermarkets operated by Albertsons and Kroger.

The Redwood City, Calif.-based company had employed about 700 workers before the job cuts. The cuts were heavy among scientists, with more than 20 science-related roles eliminated, and researchers, with more than a dozen jobs affected. Director-level positions, including those for information technology, sourcing and product quality, were also eliminated.

Supermarket sales of refrigerated meat alternatives fell 15% by volume for the 52 weeks ended Jan. 1, according to market-research firm IRI.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index sits at 866.65 after dropping 6.73

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 866.65, down 6.73.

"Consumer discretionary stocks led the market lower in a late afternoon selloff as persistently strong economic data has increased the possibility of a 50 basis-point interest rate hike at the March Federal Reserve meeting," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.