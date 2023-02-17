Church News

• UNION HOPEWELL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1121 S. Persimmon St., will celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Antonio Gayden at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Clifton Conley of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Little Rock will be the guest speaker.

• AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., invites the community to worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. During February, the youth department is presenting Moments in Black History. This Sunday, the presenter is Van Holt, a native of Pine Bluff, member of Stewart Memorial CME Church, and a retired basketball coach. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the pastor at Amos Chapel.

• A MOMENT IN BLACK HISTORY will be held at Arkansas Convalescent Center, 6301 S. Hazel St., at 2 p.m. Sunday. Everyone is invited to attend. Guest speakers will be Donna Huskey, a registered nurse and director of operations of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health-Home Health; Robbie Williams, a retired educator; and James Smith, chief executive officer of Smith Barber College Institute. The Rev. S. J. Womack, Set Apart and Nu Emage Gospel Singers will sing. Pizza will be provided for the nursing home residents, compliments of Earnie Adams, owner of Pro Vision Window Tinting. Latoya Hopkins is activities director at the center.

• HURRICANE HYPE CENTER, 3319 S. Ohio St., a facility with New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, will host a health literacy fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event will include giveaways, food, a chance to receive a $25 gift card, a coloring contest for children and other activities. Project LIVE (Lifesaving Information and Vaccination Education) will present the event. The focus on health and wellness will include: covid-19 health education, nutrition, mental and physical health, flu shots and covid vaccinations, and childhood immunizations, according to a news release. Details: Letetia Jenkins, letetiajenkins7@gmail.com.

• SAINT BETHEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4508 S. Main St., invites the community to the annual Black History program at 3 p.m. Feb. 26. The theme will be Embracing the Past/Moving Forward with Hope and Faith. The speaker will be state Rep. Kenneth B. Ferguson. Guests will include Watson Chapel High School Choir, Marguerite N. Flannigan, Montavian Haywood, and Jamal Gordon. The pastor is the Rev. Louis E. Williams Jr.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1501 W. Second Ave., will hold its monthly food giveaway at 11 a.m. Saturday. All participants must have at least their driver's license, identification, or utility bill and their proof must match, according to a news release.

• OUR LADY OF THE LAKE Catholic Church at Lake Village will hold the annual spaghetti dinner March 5 with the drive-thru open at 8 a.m. Reserved tables will also be available inside the facility. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. The Ladies Altar Society is the sponsor. To purchase tickets, call (214) 533-0227 or (870) 489-2883.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate its 65th anniversary at 11 a.m. March 12. The featured speaker will be David Jones, pastor of Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ. The theme is the Place of Healing and Deliverance. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.