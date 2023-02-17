



Arsenal conducts tests

Personnel from the Pine Bluff Arsenal’s Directorate of Engineering and Technology will be doing intermittent testing Friday and Feb. 21. Residents living close to the Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear loud noises coming from the facility during testing, according to a news release.

TOPPS announces food program

Targeting Our People’s Priorities with Service (TOPPS), 1000 Townsend Drive, will apply to Arkansas Special Nutrition for the 2023 Summer Feeding Program. TOPPS is a sponsor organization that can serve other sites. The meals served will be breakfast, lunch or snack, according to a news release.

Organizations such as churches, schools, non-profits, or camps that serve children 18 years old and under may apply for this program if they aren’t under any other food program, according to the release.

There is no charge. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 28. Details: Paulette Barnes or Annette Dove at TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Business start-up event set

The community is invited to attend a free seminar on the Business of Business from 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System’s main library, 600 S. Main St., or online.

The presenter will be Angelisa Henry, director of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Incubator.

“Give your business a boost by mastering essential business skills and learning how to stay connected to your customer. We will focus on networking, problem-solving, leadership, time/stress management, and conflict resolution. Learn how to increase your organization’s output and productivity,” according to a news release.

Registration is available at https://asbtdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/70371623. Details: Angelisa Henry, (870) 575-8033.

President’s, Bates Day closings set

Several agencies will be closed Monday in observance of President’s Day. Monday is also Daisy Bates Day in Arkansas.

Pine Bluff City Hall and the Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed, according to spokesmen.

The State of Arkansas will observe George Washington’s Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day. Due to the Legislature being in session, all state offices, boards and commissions in Pulaski County must remain open with at least a partial staff. State government buildings outside of Pulaski County will be closed. The State Capitol will be open to the public from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to the Secretary of State’s office.

GOP plans meeting

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Larry’s Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker will be state Rep. Mike Holcomb of Pine Bluff. Under new business, the committee will be setting fundraising goals for 2023 and hearing from the new fund-raising chairwoman Mandi Martin, according to a news release.

UAM sets day for high students

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Office of Admissions will host Weevil Welcome: College Preview Day for high school juniors and seniors Feb. 24 beginning at 9:30 a.m. Registration will be held in the UAM fine arts center.

Prospective students are invited to attend the event to learn more about programs of study at UAM, financial aid and new scholarship opportunities, residence life and more.

High school seniors who have already applied to UAM are encouraged to attend the event to meet with faculty, staff and current UAM students. Parents are also welcome to attend.

For details or to RSVP, contact the UAM Office of Admissions at admissionsoffice@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1026.

Area Agency sets menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Feb. 20 — Hashbrown ham casserole, spring salad, strawberries, breadstick, angel food cake and milk.

Feb. 21 — Cheeseburger pie, creamed peas, herbed potatoes, wheat bread, pineapples, and milk.

Feb. 22 — Pint beans with ham, spinach topped tomatoes, cornbread, lemonade pie, and milk.

Feb. 23 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian mixed vegetables, tossed salad with low fat Italian dressing, brownie muffin, and milk.

Feb. 24 — Sliced turkey with gravy, sweet potatoes, cream-style corn, roll, apple crisp, and milk.

