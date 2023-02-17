It's been a long time since we thought about "school district consolidation" and the debate surrounding it. Didn't Arkansas go through all this in the early aughts? We remember some folks saying school district consolidation would End Public Education As We Know It, as all education reform is described. But that didn't happen, although several school districts were, indeed, consolidated.

Now the issue has popped up again at the Ledge, for some reason.

A bill has been filed to strip the state Board of Education of its authority to require administrative consolidation of school districts with fewer than 350 students.

As with most things education, there are all kinds of rules on the books, and proposals at the Ledge. Mike Wickline's story Wednesday morning gave particulars. We refer you to it.

The story brought back memories of the debate. We remember having to point out that the ability to consolidate small school districts makes for more efficient education.

Hey, editorial columnist, why are y'all italicizing "districts"? Answer: Because the law wasn't meant to consolidate small schools with fewer than 350 kids, but entire school districts with fewer than 350 kids. That is, if they can't get waivers, which are also available in state law.

Back during the Huckabee the Elder administration, the courts ruled that Arkansas didn't adequately address education in all districts. Lake View required the state provide a "general, suitable and efficient" education system. One of the ways to make ends meet was to consolidate those very small school districts and save money for use elsewhere.

Let's remember that. And this:

When you have three or four school districts within short driving distance of each other, you have three or four superintendents overseeing entire districts that don't have as many kids as some singular high schools in Little Rock. And you have three or four transportation directors. Three or four assistant food quality services directors. Three or four book procurement officers. Three or four athletic directors. Three or four secretaries to the assistant superintendent. You thought the military had administrative costs!

School districts ought not be jobs programs. They ought to be places that administer schools where students learn. And it would help students to learn if two school districts with 200 kids each combine the administrative costs and use that money in the classroom.

We don't know why this has come up again, all these years later. But we don't mind debating it again. As long as everybody remembers the particulars.