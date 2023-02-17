Conway man pleads guilty in flag-pole assault on D.C. police officer

WASHINGTON -- A truck driver from Conway pleaded guilty on Thursday to one felony count of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Peter Francis Stager used a flag pole to beat a Metropolitan Police Department officer who had been knocked down and dragged by another rioter from an archway onto the Capitol steps, Assistant U.S. Attorney Benet Kearney told a federal court judge in the District of Columbia.

The officer, identified in court documents as B.M., suffered bleeding and abrasions, said Kearney.

"Is that factual summary true and correct?" U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras asked Stager.

He took a moment to confer with his attorney, Amy Collins, before saying, "Yes, your honor."

A U.S. flag was affixed to the other end of that flag pole.

In court on Thursday, Stager wore orange jail clothing and white sneakers. He has been incarcerated in the District of Columbia jail since shortly after his arrest in Conway by FBI agents on Jan. 14, 2021.

On Thursday, Stager's black hair was short but his beard was long, jutting several inches out from under his mask, which are required in Contreras' courtroom.

In photos and videos from the Capitol riot, Stager's hair and beard were both very long. By the time of his arrest a little over a week later, his appearance had changed considerably. By then, Stager had short hair and a short goatee.

On Thursday, every time Stager rose from his seat to approach a podium to speak to the judge, a U.S. marshal accompanied him and stood behind him while he was at the podium.

Stager told the judge he's 44 years old. Voter registration records indicate he's 43.

Stager said he's a high school graduate and was born in the United States. Stager said he was abandoned as a child and later adopted.

Contreras asked Stager if he was addicted to drugs or alcohol.

"I wouldn't say that I'm addicted, but I do drink a little more than I probably should," said Stager.

But that drinking was before his arrest two years ago, he said.

Stager pleaded guilty to count 10 of the third superseding indictment: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting, under U.S. Code 18:111(a)(1) and (b), and 2.

Contreras accepted Stager's guilty plea and scheduled his sentencing for July 24.

Contreras told Stager he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The judge noted that, according to the plea agreement, Stager will pay $2,000 restitution to the Architect of the Capitol, a federal agency that serves as the builder and steward of the landmark buildings and grounds of Capitol Hill.

Prosecutors will ask that the remaining six charges against Stager be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Those charges include:

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(4) and (b)(1)(A); Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(F); Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

There are eight defendants in Stager's case, all of whom had reportedly attacked police officers who were stationed in an archway at the Capitol.

Four of Stager's co-defendants have entered guilty pleas.

So far, only one of them has been sentenced. Contreras sentenced Justin Jersey of Flint, Mich., to 51 months in prison with credit for time served and ordered him to pay $32,165.65 in restitution.

Contreras told Stager in court on Thursday that the Metropolitan Police Department claimed $30,000 in losses for restitution in "an associated case." So the Police Department could claim a similar amount in losses for restitution in Stager's case. Contreras said B.M. could also claim loses for restitution.

Jersey pleaded guilty to the same charge as Stager, but Stager's charge included an enhancement for using a dangerous weapon, whereas Jersey's charge included an enhancement for causing bodily injury.

At sentencing, the judge dismissed the remaining six counts against Jersey, as federal prosecutors had requested.

Based on sentencing guidelines, the other three defendants in the case who have pleaded guilty face sentences that range from 41 to 97 months in prison, or about 3.5 to eight years, according to court filings. Sentencing guidelines take into consideration bodily injury to the victim and the perpetrator's previous criminal history, among other things.

Stager's final presentence report is due June 14.

Stager told a source that he thought the police officer he attacked was a member of Antifa, wrote FBI Special Agent Jason T. Coe in a statement of facts filed shortly after Stager's arrest.

The officer can be seen, face down on the Capitol steps, in a video as Stager beats him with a flag pole, according to the filing.

"Clearly present on B.M.'s uniform, across his back, are the words 'METROPOLITAN POLICE,'" wrote Coe. "Also visible in the photo is Stager, holding a flagpole, with an American flag attached, with what appears to be a clear view of B.M. in uniform, lying on the stairs."

B.M. was standing in the archway to prevent the group from breaching the Capitol building, according to the statement of facts.

"While wearing his official MPD uniform, some of these individuals grabbed B.M. and dragged him down the stairs of the Capitol building," wrote Coe. "These individuals forced B.M. into a prone position on the stairs and proceeded to forcibly and repeatedly strike B.M. in the head and body with various objects."

According to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia, Stager's actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

"Stager was part of a large, armed mob on the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol building," according to the U.S. attorney's office. "After other members of the crowd pulled MPD Officer B.M. off of the police line and down a set of steps, Stager repeatedly struck Officer B.M. with a flagpole while the officer was prone on the steps."

On Jan. 6, 2021, Stager was recorded on video pointing to the U.S. Capitol building and stating, "Everybody in there is a disgrace. That entire building is filled with treasonous traitors. Death is the only remedy for what's in that building," according to the U.S. attorney's office. Stager was also recorded on video saying, "every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy, that is the only remedy they get," according to the news release.

In the 25 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 985 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including about 319 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette, is the only other Arkansan charged with felonies in connection with the Capitol riot. A District of Columbia jury found Barnett guilty last month on all eight charges in federal court. He faces a maximum penalty of 47 years in prison. Barnett's sentencing is scheduled for May 3.