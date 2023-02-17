Marriages

Seymuell Watson, 43, and Celeste Akers, 45, both of Little Rock.

Andrew Gibson Jr., 44, and Zelenka Gibson, 46, both of Little Rock.

Dingzhen Chen, 39, and Huilin Xu, 42, both of Little Rock.

Ryan Suitor, 51, and Patricia Hayes, 50, both of Malvern.

Austin Davis, 38, of Hot Springs and Rebecca Quattlebaum, 47, of Bryant.

Divorces

FILED

23-533. Tyler Carman v. Amber Carman.

23-534. Kaylei Barnes v. Justin Barnes.

23-535. Kathryn Buchanan v. Robert Bushmiaer.

23-536. Amanda Gwin v. William Gwin.

23-537. Latasha Arogundade v. Oluwaseun Arogundade.

23-541. Allen Coulter v. Bridget Scott.

23-542. Keith Clark v. Heather Spillett.

23-546. Anita Hart-McNair v. Christopher Hart-McNair.

23-547. John Gangluff v. Pamela Loyd.

23-548. Shannon Thomas v. Holly Thomas.

23-549. Jessica Lambertus v. Joshua Lambertus.

23-552. Kelli Westmoreland v. Kenneth Westmoreland.

GRANTED

21-3900. Alexis Rogers v. Llewelyn v. Rogers Sr.

21-4194. Dwight Hall v. Linda Hall.

21-4268. Clyde Slater III v. Niesha Slater.

22-2601. Juanita Hill v. Frank Hill.

22-2740. Charles Williams Jr. v. Tana Williams.

22-4044. James Shearins Jr. v. Tasha Shearins.

23-62. Huang Manli Sowards v. Yuswo Nurgoho.