Decision on salaries for state's elected officials pushed back

The state panel tasked with setting salaries for elected officials voted Friday to delay its consideration of pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers until May.

The Independent Citizens Commission postponed the discussion after receiving letters signed by more than 40 legislators in opposition to salary hikes for members of the General Assembly. The lawmakers cited budgetary needs and the impacts of inflation on Arkansas workers and families as reasons why legislative pay increases are not justified.

Last month, the commission proposed a salary increase of 6% for constitutional officers and lawmakers.

Members of the panel on Friday said they could not make an informed decision on how to adjust salaries because they did not have access to information detailing what legislators are currently paid in other states. The panel elected to wait until officials with the state Bureau of Legislative Research can gather up-to-date information.

The board voted to reconvene May 12 to continue its consideration.

Members of the Arkansas General Assembly currently make $44,356 a year, except for the Senate president pro tempore and the House speaker, who are paid $50,661 annually, according to figures provided by the state auditor's office.

The governor's salary is $158,739. The attorney general makes $146,355 a year, and the secretary of state’s annual salary is $101,322. The state treasurer, auditor and land commissioner each make $95,693 a year.

The lieutenant governor position, which is considered part time, pays $46,704 a year, according to the state auditor's office.