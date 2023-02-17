Duke vs. Syracuse Best Moneyline Bet and Prediction

Despite Syracuse and Duke both being unranked, the Dome will be rocking in upstate New York for this ACC rivalry on Saturday. The Orange won their last three games against other conference opponents but have struggled lately to beat the Blue Devils. In fact, Duke beat Syracuse in seven straight outings.

Duke Blue Devils at Syracuse Orange: Odds, Total, Game Info

Date: Feb 18, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Spread: Duke -1.5

Total: 140

Duke vs. Syracuse Best Moneyline Bet

These two have played some memorable games in recent years, whether it was in the massive JMA Wireless Dome or the intimate confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium. Despite neither the Blue Devils nor the Orange being in peak form, this shapes up as another interesting installment in the series.

The issues for Duke are these: this isn’t a good three-point shooting team or a good road team, and that’s not good when facing the Jim Boeheim zone and a crowd expected to exceed 30,000. The Devils are making 32.3 percent of their threes, 259th nationally, and are just 19-of-62 (30.7 percent) in their past three games. They’re 2-6 in true road games.

Syracuse, meanwhile, has scraped together a modest winning streak by beating Boston College, Florida State and North Carolina State to start February. Center Jesse Edwards has given the Orange a big lift during that stretch, averaging 21 points, 11.7 rebounds and three blocked shots. He will be counted on heavily against Duke’s rotation of big men.

The pick: Syracuse

