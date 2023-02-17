Everyone, at once, under one roof: Northwest Arkansas Community College moves graduation to Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College will hold commencement in a new location this year: the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers at 4 p.m. May 16.

The college has used various locations for commencement over the years. Last year it was held at Bentonville High School, said Grant Hodges, college executive director of community and government relations and marketing.

"The reason the college has decided to use the AMP is to get all of our graduates together for one ceremony," Hodges said. "For example, last year we had to have four separate ceremonies back-to-back due to lack of space. The AMP, in addition to being a great venue, will allow for one large commencement."

All graduates, including for nursing, are invited to walk at commencement. Only adult education has a separate graduation ceremony. Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, the college's culinary school, has an additional white coat ceremony for its graduates, he said.

The college will use federal money given out during the covid pandemic because the larger outdoor venue allows for distancing, Hodges said. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 and the Coronavirus Response and Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 provided fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, small businesses and industries, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The total cost for services at the AMP will be $35,661, which includes $15,000 to rent the facility, Hodges said.

Jennifer Wilson, public relations director for the AMP, said a graduation hasn't been held at the venue before.

The pavilion at 5079 W. Northgate Road opened in June 2014 and can accommodate more than 9,500 people, with 3,200 covered seats and additional general admission seating on a sloped lawn, according to its website.