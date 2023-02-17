Five sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- The final member of a Northwest Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for distribution of fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, beginning in August 2021 agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating a drug trafficking ring responsible for distributing fentanyl pills. During the investigation, officers identified Martin Platero as the leader of the group. The pills distributed by the group contained fentanyl and were made to look like prescription Oxycontin pills.

Members of the drug ring have been sentenced as follows:

• Martin Platero, 21, of Rogers, was sentenced to 210 months imprisonment and 3-year term of supervised release for possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute.

• Ulises Valenzuela-Hernandez, 25, of Anaheim, Calif., was sentenced to 135 months imprisonment and 3-year term of supervised release for aiding and abetting the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

• Walker Bradley Michael, 21, of Rogers was sentenced to 151 months imprisonment and 3-year term of supervised release for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

• Jaden Leeteril McCoy, 20, of Bentonville was sentenced to 87 months imprisonment and 3-year term of supervised release for distribution of fentanyl.

• Macy Renee Patterson, 19, of Centerton was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and 3-year term of supervised release for maintaining a drug-involved premises.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Fayetteville investigated the case and were assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Rogers Police Department, Benton County Drug Unit, Bentonville Police Department, Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearings. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Harris prosecuted the cases.