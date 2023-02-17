Sections
Four people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Farmington

• Seth Ledgewood, 30, of 22045 Cheryl Drive in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Ledgewood was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Terry Jones, 37, of 20 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Jones was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Springdale

• Krystal Starr, 35, of 948 Whittington Ave. 302A in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Starr was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Isidro Figueroa, 43, of 595 Arkansas 264 East in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Figueroa was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Print Headline: Records

