Four Van Buren ninth-graders win Congressional App Challenge for designing math game

VAN BUREN -- Four ninth-graders from Coleman Freshman Academy in Van Buren received first place in the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District.

The contest is an annual, nationwide coding competition for middle and high school students to encourage young people to pursue science, technology, engineering and math education to prepare for computer science careers.

Two students from Bentonville High School placed second and third in the 3rd District competition.

Brannon Davidson, Adan Diaz, Isaac Sayarath and Jacob Steinsiek created the app The Legend of Mathematics, which turns solving math equations into an interactive and entertaining challenge.

Using role-playing-game technology, players are prompted to complete calculations in order to move through the different levels. Each question is associated with an enemy and one must answer correctly to defeat the combatant and advance in rank. The application cleverly disguises elementary math problems as a fun video game, according to a release from 3rd District Rep. Steve Womack's office.

Womack, R-Rogers, honored the students at the school Wednesday with a certificate and congressional medallion.

Chandra Suda, a junior at Bentonville High School, earned second place in Womack's district for WorldAI. Sanjay Javangula, a freshman at Bentonville High School, took third for ClothShare.

The release said entries were reviewed by a panel of technology experts and judged on the originality, creativity and quality of the app design. The Legend of Mathematics will be featured on a digital display in the U.S. Capitol and on the challenge website.