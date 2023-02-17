FYI Calendar: ‘Moulin Rouge’ at WAC, ‘Servant of Two Masters’ at JBU and more

Today

Celebrating Black Stories -- A Day of Black Excellence in Children's Film, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Winter Yoga Series -- With Rachel Ingenthron, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Alligators and Turtles -- With Arkansas Game & Fish, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Krewe of Krazo Masquerade Ball -- 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $60. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo -- 6 p.m. today, Fayetteville Town Center; 7 p.m. Saturday, George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $75 weekend pass. musicmovesar.com/event/abmfe/.

"Hedda Gabler" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Feb. 22-26, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

From B'way With Love -- Featuring Eryn LeCroy, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $75. eventbrite.com; https://bit.ly/3WFYzaX.

"Servant of Two Masters" -- Commedia dell'arte written in 1746 turned into a western, 7:30 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Saturday, John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. jbu.universitytickets.com.

"All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten" -- Based on the book by Robert Fulghum, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 Valentine's Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"Kim's Convenience" -- An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, extended through Feb. 26, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" -- 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $51 & up. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Tommy Terrific presents "Magic Peanuts: George Washington Carver," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Black History Month Celebration -- With Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Get tickets beginning at 9 a.m. at the BPL Children's Desk. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating Education, Culture and Community with the Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

