Governor backs bill that would charge drug dealers with murder for lethal overdoses

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is backing a bill that would increase sentences for drug dealers who distribute drugs that lead to overdose deaths.

The Republican governor said Friday during a news conference that the bill would mean drug dealers could be charged with murder if they traffic drugs that lead to a lethal overdose.

Those who traffic fentanyl, a synthetic opioid tied to an increasing number of overdose deaths, also could face 25 to 60 years in prison and a mandatory $1 million fine under the bill. Dealers who distribute fentanyl to children could face life in prison, Sanders said.

“To anyone who claims these new penalties are too harsh, I want you to listen to me and hear me now: Allowing unrepentant murders to stalk our streets is not compassionate,” Sanders said. “It’s foolish, it’s dangerous, and under my leadership and administration it will end.”



