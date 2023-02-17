Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Governor backs bill that would charge drug dealers with murder for lethal overdoses

by Neal Earley | Today at 12:56 p.m.
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin make a joint announcement of a lawsuit over the EPA's disapproval of Arkansas' State Implementation Plan during a press conference at the Oswald Generating Station near Wrightsville on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023...(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is backing a bill that would increase sentences for drug dealers who distribute drugs that lead to overdose deaths.

The Republican governor said Friday during a news conference that the bill would mean drug dealers could be charged with murder if they traffic drugs that lead to a lethal overdose.

Those who traffic fentanyl, a synthetic opioid tied to an increasing number of overdose deaths, also could face 25 to 60 years in prison and a mandatory $1 million fine under the bill. Dealers who distribute fentanyl to children could face life in prison, Sanders said.

“To anyone who claims these new penalties are too harsh, I want you to listen to me and hear me now: Allowing unrepentant murders to stalk our streets is not compassionate,” Sanders said. “It’s foolish, it’s dangerous, and under my leadership and administration it will end.”


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT