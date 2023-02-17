DEAR HELOISE: At my job, I have to give presentations to large groups. I like to look my best for these events, so I usually check in to my hotel a little early. Sometimes they have a room ready, and sometimes they don't. If they don't have a room where I can freshen up, I go to the hotel's gym to wash up and often change clothes. There is seldom anyone else in the hotel gym, so I have the whole place to myself. The hotel will always store my luggage for me.

-- Gerald M., Atlanta

DEAR HELOISE: This past Christmas just seemed to sneak up on me, and I wasn't prepared. I had a large roll of brown wrapping paper, so I gave my children (I have five kiddos -- his, mine and ours) some magic markers, crayons and holiday stickers and let them go to town on the wrapping paper. I already had some red twine and green ribbon to use on the packages.

In the end, we had some very unusual wrapping paper, but everyone seemed thrilled to get our unique Christmas wrappings.

-- Beth F.,

Albuquerque, N.M.

DEAR HELOISE: My car began to make some strange sounds, but I didn't know what it was. I got out my cell phone and recorded the noise, and it helped the mechanic pinpoint the problem.

-- Lisa L.,

Evergreen, Colo.

DEAR HELOISE: After I drain all the liquid out of a coconut, I have a terrible time getting the coconut meat out of the shell. Is there an easier way than smashing it with a hammer and fighting with the shell to get the coconut out?

-- Dale V., Provo, Utah

DEAR READER: You have to bake the coconut first. Put the coconut in the oven at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Remove carefully because it will be very hot. Wrap it in a heavy towel and, with a hammer, give the coconut several good whacks! It should break into pieces, making it easier to get the coconut meat out. You can use a flathead screwdriver or a small knife to pick out the coconut.

DEAR HELOISE: I use my old makeup brushes to clean my computer keyboard. After washing all the makeup out of the brush and letting it dry, it does a great job of getting into even the tiniest cracks. I also have fluted lampshades, and I use these old makeup brushes on them as well.

-- Meg F.,

Pompano Beach, Fla.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com