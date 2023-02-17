Home Movies

"Children of the Mist" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, On Demand) This revealing documentary, a standout at film festivals, concerns an educated and engaged 12-year-old girl in an indigenous Hmong community in northwest Vietnam who, after spending time over three years with filmmaker Ha Le Diem, falls prey to the controversial but accepted tradition of bride kidnapping. Subtitled.

"Remember Yesterday" (not rated, 1 hour, 17 minutes, On Demand) A romantic interlude in which diner owner Jenny Hill-Devlin's childhood sweetheart returns home -- after 20 years -- to direct a film project, which forces her to face the possibility of a second chance at the life she had once longed for: performing on stage and being in love. But is she sure that's what she really wants from life? With Jana Allen, Adrian Monte, Ron Fallica; written and directed by actor turned first-time filmmaker J.R. Rodriguez.

"Boy from Nowhere" (not rated, 1 hour, 15 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) Shot guerilla-style in the southern Philippines, this gritty drama, populated with nonactors, concerns a Filipino boy who loses his father in an attack on his village and sets out to find his mother and her tribe; along the way he is forced by a violent gang into becoming a child soldier for a local rebel faction. With Gary Jumawan, Nack Nack Abugyan, Balugto Necosia, Waway Saway; written and directed by S.J. Finlay.

"Huesera: The Bone Woman" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) A subtly scary Mexican supernatural film (which won Best New Narrative Director for Michelle Garza Cervera at 2022's Tribeca Festival, as well as the Nora Ephron Award) that focuses on the role of women in society. The film concerns Valeria, expecting her first child, who becomes cursed by a sinister entity. With Alfonso Dosal (Netflix's Narcos: Mexico), Mayra Batalla. In Spanish with English subtitles.