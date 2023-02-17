Police beat: Homeowner shoots burglar, police say

Homeowner shoots burglar, police say

A Jacksonville resident shot at people who police said were trying to burglarize his home Wednesday afternoon, wounding one, according to a news release from Jacksonville police.

Officers arriving at 616 Carpenter Drive around 1:45 p.m. following a report of a residential burglary in progress were informed of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the same area, eventually determined to be part of the same incident.

The homeowner, who was not identified, had fired his weapon at the people attempting to burglarize his residence, striking one of them, police said.

The wounded man, who was also not identified, was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition Thursday evening, police spokeswoman April Kiser said. She expected he would be charged once released but did not have details.

Police also arrested Kylen Brown, faces charges of residential burglary and tampering with physical evidence, the release states.

The Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster listed Brown as a 22-year-old male. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond Thursday afternoon.

Man charged after drugs, rifle found

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man who they say had drugs and a rifle in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Ernest Daniels, 20, of Jacksonville near 1401 Geyer St. around 4:30 p.m. because his vehicle's tags were expired and reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle as they talked with him.

A search of the vehicle located a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle in the back seat, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia including a scale and a grinder.

Daniels faces three felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia -- and a citation for the expired tags.

He was being held Thursday in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $30,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.

NLR police arrest felon with gun

North Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a Little Rock man who they say illegally had a gun and drugs in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop near 4016 Camp Robinson Road around 1:24 a.m., police said they noticed a handgun in the central console of a vehicle driven by Andrew Jones, 39.

When police asked Jones to step out of the vehicle, they also noticed a bag containing a white powdery substance, according to the report.

Jones is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces three felony charges -- possession of a firearm by a certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and drug possession.

He was held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night, an online inmate roster showed, and no bail was listed.