



Happy birthday (Feb. 17): Knowing that influence matters immensely, you're more careful with what comes into your life, from news to friends to food. You'll be inspired by noble qualities then embody them.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You do not have a sheltered view of the world. You have been in the mix of it, and you know the frailty of the human condition. You do not desire a pristine version of reality, but to find peace in the one you know.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sensitivities are up. Handle it practically. For instance, snacks for the irritably hungry and reasonable expectations set for children and those who act like them, mindfulness of tone for all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll start the work before you feel like starting. Once the creativity kicks in you can do no wrong. The messes are not mistakes; rather, they are building materials, remixes or problems to be solved.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're not getting what you want out of a situation. You have the option of leaving, or recalibrating. In any case, getting distance from the scene will be key to making the right decision for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You feel stumped, but it's a better place to be than thinking you know it all. You'll find solace in the things that have no ultimate answers, like love and other things with value that linger in unresolve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your domestic life is in a state of flux, and so are you ... until you get out of the house. You will notice immediately that you seem to be someone different — someone who will calm and solve all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You may discover that you have been right all along, only to understand that you were also wrong for most of it, and the contradictory foolishness of attempting to stay on either side of the equation is straight-up pointless.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You are careful in love. You pace things well, knowing that if things happen too fast, you might miss the cues that let you know how everyone is feeling. You'll manage expectations as you go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): In the noisy world, the way to be heard is to be distinct so others can differentiate your voice from the others. Remind yourself and everyone else what makes you unique and look for new ways to highlight it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are handed a piece of the puzzle, though you're not sure where it goes. You will tune into the shape of it and try to fit it here and there to no avail. No need to force it. The space will soon open for the perfect fit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Some renounce earthly indulgences to loosen the bodily attachment to the physical world and free the true self. It won't work for you today. Denying pleasure will mute instead of liberate you. So, enjoy fully what can.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Love is wanting to be the best version of yourself for the other person. You'll have the sensation of interests quite naturally aligning as you slowly become entirely invested in each other's success.

AQUARIUS SEASON FINALE: As it goes with myths of old, usually numerous versions of the story are accepted as accurate, each with at least slightly different details, tones, references and implications. The Capricorn moon in these last breaths of Aquarius season is like Disney to Hans Christian Andersen: a lovely take on an old tale to make it bright and cheery.



