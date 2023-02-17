Hot Springs National Park listed among travel site's 30 ‘must-see’ landmarks

Hot Springs National Park was listed among 30 landmark sites from around the world in a recent post on the travel website Wander With Alex.

The site listed five other sites in the United States -- the Space Needle, Grand Canyon National Park, Empire State Building, Washington Monument and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The 30 locations were suggested as a "bucket list," or list of places people should visit before they die.

"From ancient ruins to modern architectural wonders, these landmarks offer a glimpse into the rich history and cultural heritage of different countries and civilizations," Alexandrea Sumuel, the author of the list, said in the post. "Whether you're an avid traveler or simply looking for a new experience, visiting famous landmarks is an opportunity to create lasting memories and expand your knowledge and appreciation of the world around you."

The article noted the national park is the oldest national park in the country due to its being named a federal reservation in 1832, long before the National Park Service named the area a national park in 1916.

"The most important thing to note about this list is we all need to do a great deal of traveling to check off all 30 sites," said Bill Solleder, Visit Hot Springs’ marketing manager. "I suggest everyone start by visiting Hot Springs National Park!"

According to the website, Sumuel founded Wander With Alex to provide travelers with vacation ideas, trip guides, itineraries and travel news.