Judge throws out misdemeanor case against former Pulaski County jailer accused of hitting inmate

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson on Thursday cleared a former sheriff's deputy of excessive force allegations for lack of evidence, bringing an early end to Zachary Sorrells' jury trial.

Johnson threw out the third-degree battery charge against Sorrells, 29, after a day of testimony about the case on a motion by defense attorney John Wesley Hall.

Sorrells left the department and moved to Florida for another job before he was charged in July 2020. He was accused of punching an inmate in the face while the man was fully restrained and complying with deputies.

Johnson dismissed the charge, a Class C misdemeanor about the equivalent of a traffic ticket, on a directed-verdict ruling, a rare outcome for jury trials, and ended the trial.

"He did not cause these injuries," Hall told jurors in opening statements on Wednesday.

Even if Sorrells had punched the man, Sorrells, formerly of North Little Rock, was acting in self-defense and to maintain safety and security in the jail, Hall said.

There were two episodes of violence involving the inmate on July 25, 2019. The first occurred when he was being booked into jail on a contempt of court charge and the second while he was being carried to his cell.

Arguing after prosecutors had rested their case, Hall told the judge that they had no evidence that Sorrells had injured the inmate. Hall said the injuries the man suffered could have just as likely been caused by the efforts to subdue him when he refused to cooperate while being booked into the jail, a skirmish Sorrells was not involved with.

The inmate, deemed unruly by jail staff, had been roughly handled while being booked by jailers who said he refused to comply with commands to pose for his mug shot or walk to his cell.

They described him as physically resisting their efforts to get him to follow commands by head butting, kicking and punching. He was wrestled to the floor by jailers and pepper-sprayed during the melee. He refused to stand to have his photo taken so jailers had to hold him up to be photographed. Jailers also complained he had spit on them.

After the man had been subdued and fully handcuffed, shackled and fitted with a head-covering mesh mask to prevent spitting, Sorrells was one of about a half-dozen deputies tasked with carrying him to his cell when he refused to go on his own, prosecutors Melissa Brown, Taylor Pearson and Victoria Wadley told jurors. They told jurors the man again began resisting deputies' efforts to hold him and he was placed on the floor leading to an altercation where Sorrells punched him. They said the man, still struggling from being sprayed, was helpless and unable to protect himself from the blow due to being fully restrained and effectively blindfolded by the mask.

Among the evidence against Sorrells was a photo of the inmate taken the following day that showed him with a blackened and severely swollen eye, an injury they said wasn't present when he was forced to have his mugshot taken after the booking melee. Further, Sorrells had a bandaged left hand due to swelling on his knuckles after the incident.

Sheriff's Lt. Antonio Waters witnessed the incident but told jurors he did not see Sorrells hit the man. He told jurors that Sorrells told him the inmate had bitten him and he'd punched at the man, but did not know if he'd struck him or hit the floor.

Ebon Zaikee Mustafa of Jacksonville, the former inmate, had been jailed for contempt after he tested positive for marijuana at his arraignment on theft charges. He was held for about a week then released. The case was later dropped.

Mustafa, 29, disputed that he had been disruptive or combative, telling jurors that he had been trying to inquire about some paperwork he had left behind when he was blindsided in an attack by jailers.

Mustafa also said he never resisted and denied spitting, testifying that all he had done was try to shield himself from the blows. He said he couldn't see who punched him in the face because of the mask.

His version of events was somewhat bolstered by the testimony of another former jail deputy, Chasitey Smith. She told jurors that Mustafa had been uncooperative and unruly, complaining about being jailed and arguing with other jailers, but she said she was surprised when the jailer booking him used a take-down move on Mustafa.

"The sound of his dead weight hitting the floor was disturbing," she said.