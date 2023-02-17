Effort to undermine

Please oppose SB260. Presently, citizen-led ballot initiatives are complex, challenging, and extremely costly. The Arkansas Constitution recognizes the citizens' right to bring proposals to be voted on by Arkansans. Making citizen-led ballot initiatives more difficult and expensive is an attempt to circumvent the spirit of the Arkansas Constitution.

Arkansans have spoken twice on this matter recently. In the 2020 election, the legislative body proposed a ballot initiative to limit the number of citizen-initiated ballot initiatives. Arkansans spoke up clearly, and this measure failed. Again, in 2022, the legislative body submitted a ballot initiative requiring future ballot initiatives to pass by 60 percent. Again, loudly, Arkansans said no, and this measure failed.

The trend is clear. There is an attempt to undermine the constitutional right of Arkansans to bring forward ballot initiatives.

I ask you to oppose SB260!

JIM LEWIS

Lincoln

Consolidation unwise

As a licensed social worker in the state of Arkansas, I oppose HB1359 to consolidate licensing boards. It is unlikely that this will result in financial savings, as the social work licensing board is funded through licensing fees. No taxpayer dollars would be saved through this consolidation.

In addition, I would be very concerned that the length of time it may take to process license requests would be affected negatively. This negatively affects mental health care and the job force. This would have a negative impact on me as a social worker. There would also be an imbalance of representation, with more counselors on the board than social workers. We also have a distinct code of ethics than cannot be combined into the other types of practice.

This is not a cost savings to the state and I strongly believe the impact it would have is negative.

LAUREN RUTHVEN

Little Rock

And all over balloon

Every hour of every day, U.S. and Chinese satellites pass overhead taking pictures. Now here comes a balloon and we freak out, use a $100 million machine to shoot down a balloon that cost the Chinese probably no more than $100,000?

So who is winning? Rest easy, the government has assured us that the aliens aren't coming. Where is Barney Fife?

STEVE BRACKINS

Little Rock