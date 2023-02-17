LIVE! Music: Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo this weekend in Fayetteville

Music Moves hosts a weekend of Black films, music and community this weekend starting at 6 p.m. today at the Fayetteville Town Center for the Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo. Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux will perform after screenings of "Fire in Little Africa," "Growing Up Grovey" and selections from Michael Day's "The Sextons." The party picks up again on Saturday with the Fayetteville Mardi Gras parade. Music Moves brought in the UAPB Marching Band for the parade. Then The Racy Brothers and Crescent City Combo will play starting at 2 p.m. at George's Majestic Lounge. Children are allowed at this event, but they will go home when Funk Factory, Branjae, Avery Sunshine, H-Town, and Ying Yang Twins peform at 7 p.m. at George's. Weekend passes for all the events are $75 for customers 13 years and older. Individual Friday night tickets are $50, Saturday afternoon is $10 and Saturday night is $30. Children 12 and younger are free.

ELSEWHERE

• Ultra Suede celebrates Mardi Gras starting at 7 p.m. today at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

• Fight Dream and Sleep Clinic perform at 7 p.m. today at The Beer Keg, 50 E. Township St. in Fayetteville.

• Gone So Long Band will perform from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Tin Roof in Fayetteville.

• Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs plays at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs.

• Korey McKelvy, The Hoochfire Drifters and Candy Lee perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive in Fayetteville.

• Even Keel Beach Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/906lounge.

• Common Roots plays at 3 p.m. Sunday at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

• Share the Love with Beer and Hymns from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St. in Bentonville. Proceeds benefit Essentials Outreach. beerandhymns.com

Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux will perform following a series of screenings for the Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo kicking off this weekend at the Fayetteville Town Center. (Courtesy Photo)



