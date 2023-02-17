Man arrested in burglary

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he was caught in the act of burglarizing a residence by a friend of the homeowner, who held him at gunpoint until Garland County sheriff's deputies arrived, authorities said.

Shane Curtis Garner, 44, of Hot Springs was arrested shortly after 10:30 a.m. on one count of residential burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, two counts of theft of property involving a firearm, one count of theft of property over $1,000 and a misdemeanor count of first-degree criminal mischief under $1,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a resident in the 1200 block of Walnut Valley Road called 911 to report that someone had just broken into his house, and his friend had the suspect at gunpoint.

Deputies went to the home and found Garner being held there by the friend, authorities said.

A Winchester rifle valued at $1,200 and a Heritage Arms .22LR revolver, valued at $150, that belonged to the victim were located in Garner's vehicle and more than $1,400 in cash was found in his pocket that the homeowner indicated belonged to him, authorities said.

Garner was taken into custody and a computer check showed he had multiple prior felony convictions, authorities said.