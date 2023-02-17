Members of Little Rock airport commission select ‘23 officers

Members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission at a meeting on Thursday selected officers from among their peers to serve during the 2023 calendar year.

Commissioners went into executive session at the outset of the meeting. It was over two hours before they returned to open session.

The seven members of the airport commission serve five-year terms overseeing the operations of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

The airport commission's chairperson, Jill Floyd, will continue in the role for another year. Floyd, the Arkansas state director for Rural Development within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is in her second term on the airport commission.

Mark Camp, the vice chairman/treasurer whose term on the commission expired at the end of last year, will be replaced in his officer role by Stacy Hurst. In turn, Hurst will be replaced as secretary by Bill Walker.

Originally confirmed via a January 2018 vote of the Little Rock Board of Directors, Camp has applied to be reappointed, but the city board has yet to confirm Camp nor anyone else to the seat.

Applicants for the airport commission spot previously held by Camp include Myron Jackson, a local public-relations executive with close ties to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

During the meeting on Thursday, commissioner John Rutledge made the motion for Floyd, Hurst and Walker to take up their respective officer positions. His motion was approved in a voice vote with no audible opposition.

Floyd's latest term on the commission expires at the end of 2026. Hurst's expires at the end of this year. Walker is in his first term on the commission; his term expires at the end of 2024.