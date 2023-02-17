Natural solution

To the casual observer, Kenya and Arkansas have little in common. However, in my travels this past summer studying the human-elephant conflict in Kenya, I realized that Arkansans and Kenyans are focused on the ecosystem and preserving the environment for future generations. Whether that is protecting elephants in Kenya and the safari's natural beauty, or the Arkansas black bear, Buffalo River, and hunting areas in Stuttgart, people want to save this beauty for future generations and thrive economically while doing so.

Both Arkansas and Kenya endure drought and wildlife conflict; however, what stood out to me was Arkansas' efforts to bring back the black bear, as it aligns with Kenyan elephant preservation efforts. Long before becoming the Natural State, Arkansas used to be the Bear State in the 1800s. Unfortunately, human development killed most of the black bears. Bears and elephants are considered pests, but both are vital to the ecosystem.

Now you may be asking: "What is the human-elephant conflict in Kenya?" Similar to Arkansas and the black bear, rapid human development is to blame. Development fragments natural resources that once provided for elephants. As food and water become scarcer, elephants search for food and eat crops. Farmers, in retaliation, hunt down the elephants.

It will take a combination of strategies to ameliorate this crisis because no one solution will fix it. The key to minimizing this strife is that there must be economic value attached to the solution or the mitigation strategy will fail; i.e., if you are trying to save the elephant or bring back the black bear, money must be made or the strategy will not work.

In my research, I uncovered nuanced tactics to prevent elephants from raiding farms, like how Sri Lankan elephants hate the smell of oranges, whereas Kenyan elephants love it. To get a better understanding of what could work universally, I traveled through the dry, rugged, remote areas of southern Kenya near the Tanzanian border to interview a Masai tribe known to endure elephant crop raids and understand how they minimize the human-elephant conflict humanely.

As it turns out, through a combination of business leadership and community involvement, the Masai tribe I interviewed grows chili peppers as a natural barrier to prevent elephants from entering the farms. The chili plants are drought-resistant, and elephants hate the smell of chili. This was a win-win scenario because the peppers provide an additional revenue stream while protecting other crops. The tribe found a way to preserve the natural beauty of wildlife for future generations while improving the overall quality of life for the community by generating a supplemental cash flow.

Likewise, Arkansas has done a commendable job preserving natural beauty through a combination of leadership and community involvement. For instance, I am a student with the Clinton School of Public Service and am delighted that our Sturgis Building is one of the oldest environmentally friendly university buildings. It is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified, thanks in large part to former Gov. Mike Beebe and Dean Emeritus Skip Rutherford.

Additionally, Arkansas preserved the essence of the Buffalo National River by preventing it from getting dammed in the 1970s and more recently removing the commercial pig farm that could have seriously contaminated one of the last free-flowing rivers in the USA. The economic value added by the river is approximately $60 million annually to nearby communities, as it attracts roughly 1.5 million visitors to its dramatic landscape.

Other solutions uncovered in Kenya, such as employing more park rangers, involving the community, and promoting eco-tourism, are already being done in Arkansas. For example, the adventurous bike trails in northwest Arkansas and the scenic river trails and pedestrian bridges in central Arkansas are inspiring investments throughout the state.

Our leadership and communities understand the value of being the Natural State. And to preserve this economic value, we need to always be mindful of environmental business practices and wasteful behavior, especially if we hope to increase the number of the majestic black bear for future generations.

Kenya and Arkansas both strive to keep the land beautiful and the ecosystem flourishing, which can only happen if efforts drive revenue. So the next time you are visiting a state park, biking, hiking, hunting, fishing, or enjoying one of the many lakes, take a moment and appreciate the natural beauty Arkansas offers and the financial benefits tied to it. It's a luxury that not everyone gets to enjoy. And a luxury I hope future generations continue to appreciate.

Ralph Bray of Little Rock is an MPS/MBA student at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and the Sam M. Walton College of Business. He is currently in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on a Boren Fellowship.