Past was hard for UAPB baseball

Recent years haven't gone right for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on the baseball diamond.

Since their last 20-win season in 2018, the Golden Lions endured a covid-interrupted year, a complete retooling of their roster and even played last year without Carlos James in the dugout. James spent the entire season fighting the effects of covid-19 as UAPB went 13-36-1 (9-21 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference) while missing some key pitchers due to injuries.

Speaking from his second-floor office at the Torii Hunter Complex on the eve of his 13th-season opener, James considers it a blessing to be back coaching baseball.

"What I went through last year is hard to explain," James said. "You take things for granted, and then when stuff like that happens, you think back and think, even the times we won, I never even got to enjoy this because it was always a grind. Now, getting back, I'm enjoying it more. Being honest with you, I can't tell you how good we're going to be anymore. I enjoy the fact, being around the kids, being in the dugout just trying to get my health back, I'm still going through stuff."

But James is embracing the new normal in his life, which includes regular visits with doctors.

On the field, James has the man who led the Golden Lions in his stead last year, Roger Mallison, back by his side, as well as new pitching coach Shane Youman-Osuoha, a former national championship pitcher at Louisiana State University who spent time playing professionally. Recent Golden Lion Braelin Hence is still with the program as a graduate assistant.

Teamwise, the Lions have the camaraderie comparable to James' 2014-16 teams that won three straight Western Division championships in the SWAC, he commented.

"This team's chemistry is there and they have the right amount of talent like those teams had," James said. "It's just going to be, can they put it together on the field? Everybody's good in practice."

The Lions took care of pitching needs with the addition of UA Rich Mountain transfer and Pine Bluff native Randy Little, and Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College transfer Brett Kennett. Little will take the mound tonight when UAPB opens the season against Arkansas State University in Jonesboro (first pitch at 6 p.m.). Senior Jacob Riordan, who missed much of last season due to injury, will start at 3 p.m. Saturday and Randy's older brother Brandon Little will get the nod for the 1 p.m. Sunday start.

Senior Andre Greene is a likely midweek starter, as juniors Jordan Jones and Jacob Ehling also recover from injuries that kept them sidelined last season.

"I wouldn't say we have a deep staff, but we got a pitching staff, finally," James said.

Graduate student Brandon Simon returns after leading the Lions at the plate last year. Simon hit .358 with 3 home runs and 21 RBI. Junior catcher Edwin DeLaCruz (.321, 4 home runs) and Lawrence "Q" Noble (.286, 1 homer) are the second- and third-leading batters back from 2022.

2023 UAPB baseball schedule

February

17-19 at Arkansas State

21 at UA Little Rock

22 Home vs. UA Little Rock

24-26 at Mississippi Valley State

28 at Jackson State

March

3-4 Home vs. Arkansas Baptist (DH on 4)

11-12 Home vs. Dillard (DH on 11)

14-15 Home vs. Eastern Illinois

17-19 Home vs. Texas Southern

21 at Ole Miss

24-26 at Prairie View A&M

28 at Memphis

31 Home vs. Grambling State

April

1-2 Home vs. Grambling State

6-8 at Alcorn State

11 at Central Arkansas

12 Home vs. Arkansas Baptist

14-16 Home vs. Prairie View A&M

19 at Stephen F. Austin

21-23 at Texas Southern

26 Home vs. Stephen F. Austin

28-30 Home vs. Southern

May

5-7 Home vs. Alcorn State

10 Home vs. Jackson State

12-14 at Grambling State

18-20 at Southern