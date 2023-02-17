PB committee updated on Public Works projects

The Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development Committee met Wednesday to receive a Public Works project update from committee director Larry Matthews.

Chaired by council member Glen Brown Sr., the committee received an impressive report with most of the projects complete or nearly complete. Matthews said Public Works projects for the city are often in collaboration with the mayor's office, Go Forward Pine Bluff or the city's Urban Renewal Agency.

"We do a lot," he said. "We also are involved with projects through the mayor's office that are not HUD [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development]-funded projects."

For the Main Street Project, Matthews said they are in Phase 2 of a railroad project with final plans approved. The nine-month project will make the railroad crossing a quiet zone.

The project runs from Fourth to Eighth avenues. A new railroad crossing on Fourth Avenue will be funded by the railroad. The projects will also include landscaping, street improvements and sidewalk.

Approval plans for the University Drive Streetscape have not been granted by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, but Matthews expects approval in the next 30 days. The project will include landscaping, benches and trashcans in front of the university.

The Townsend Park baseball field light project has been completed.

"We built that facility some years ago with the 2011 Penny for Progress tax," said Matthews. "In that particular first construction, we only had lighting on two fields."

According to Matthews, lighting was put on the first field last year, and all fields in the Fourth Ward were completed by the end of the year.

Bigger projects included the 28th Avenue overpass and bridge project. Matthews said he worked with the Pine Bluff Street Department and completed the project in late November.

Matthews said all construction work has been done to the bridge, leaving striping as the only thing to do.

The Harding drain project design plans are completed, but the project is on hold, according to Matthews.

"There is a big ditch that runs by the Convention Center all the way out by the Housing Authority," he said. "We completed all of our preliminary work that was done by civil engineers and we're waiting on regards to the watershed project."

Several sewer projects are on the way, including the acquisition of easements along University Drive.

The Arkansas River project has an existing sewer line that crosses the river but has defects. A new sewer line will be built above water and run across the river.

"We will submerge it once it is complete, giving a good main sewer system for the city of Pine Bluff," said Matthews, adding it should last for 50 years. "We still plan to use the old system as a backup."

The 73rd Avenue and U.S. 63 plans are all under design. According to Matthews, there is no sewer for 1.5 miles going west. The 73rd Avenue project is right off of U.S. 63, and the project is good for future development.

Matthews said a portion of U.S. 63 has already been done from the expressway down to Ridgway Road.

"We need to extend the sewer from Ridgway Road to 73rd," said Matthews. "Looks like a lot of development is heading that way. It will be a plus for the city if we will have the sewer already in to defer some of the cost that's being incurred by some of the individuals that want to invest in Pine Bluff."

Businesses are looking at those locations, according to Matthews.

"We've been working with them in regards to their sewer needs and any other needs that the city can provide for them," he said. "Those two projects go hand in hand. We cant do 73rd without 63."

Other notable projects include the University Drive Sewer Project. The city sewer stops at Simmons Bank on University Drive, with everything north of that location with no sewer.

"Residents have been asking, and businesses, that we install sewer in that particular area," said Matthews.

The Coleman School safe routes project, which was initiated by council member Steven Mays, is in the process of easement acquisitions. The project will run from Sixth to 13th avenues on Grant Street, which will allow sidewalks and curbs to make a complete connection between the two streets.