Pittman, Guiton have 4-star WR high on Hogs

ESPN 4-star receiver Zion Kearney included Arkansas in his top six schools and has plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville this summer.

Kearney, 6-3, 195 pounds, of Missouri City (Texas) Hightower narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU and Houston. He visited the Hogs on Jan. 20.

The Razorbacks made the cut for him for two reasons — coach Sam Pittman and receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“It’s all coach Pittman and coach Guiton, Relationship (has) been (there) since day one,” Kearney said. “When I went up there, it felt even better.”

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 87 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. Kearney is also rated the No. 12 prospect in Texas.

Kearney, who plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville in June, said he relates well with Guiton, a Houston native, and Pittman, because he’s similar to his grandfather Leroy Kearney Sr.

“Coach G is from here,” Kearney said. “We kicked it off since. Easy to talk to. Genuine and he knows how he wanna use me. The family connected as well. My mom vibed with them too, so that’s a plus. Coach Pittman reminds me of my grandpa. Very cool dude. Full of wisdom.”

“Coach Pitt gonna keep it honest, but firm. He has this country accent that keeps you engaged and laughing.”