Plant Board proposal passed

A bill that would change the way state Plant Board members are selected passed effortlessly though the House on Thursday with only a single vote against it.

Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, was the only representative to vote against the bill on the House floor.

The Plant Board membership process currently requires agriculture industry trade groups to nominate two candidates each with one candidate from each group chosen by the governor, subject to Senate confirmation.

Under Senate Bill 191 "the governor will appoint these members directly, again, subject to Senate confirmation," Rep. Les D. Eaves, R-Searcy, said on the House floor on Thursday.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development, and co-sponsored by Eaves, who is co-chairman of the Administrative Rule Review Subcommittee.

The bill passed unanimously in the House Committee on Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development on Wednesday and by the Senate and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development earlier this month.

The bill has received almost no opposition from lawmakers and is expected to become law.

The selection process for Plant Board membership was invalidated in 2021 by the Arkansas Supreme Court and later that year, a Pulaski County circuit judge removed nine members on the board, leaving the bare minimum number of members to form a quorum.

An emergency clause built into the bill states the General Assembly should conform with Welch's decision and emphasized an urgent need to fill the board's vacant seats.

"The inordinate number of vacancies has made it almost impossible for the State Plant Board to conduct its statutorily mandated functions that are necessary for the regulation and oversight of the agriculture industry in this state," the emergency clause said.

The emergency clause stipulates the act would become effective the date the governor signs it into law.

Before the state Supreme Court ruled the former Plant Board selection process ceded too much power to business interests, the General Assembly had already replaced the original process with Act 361 of 2021.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan E. "Chip" Welch cited the Supreme Court's decision in his ruling on May 17, 2021 that the Legislature in Act 361 gave too much power to private trade groups in violation of the state Constitution.

Welch invalidated that board member selection process and ordered the removal of roughly half of the board members on the 19-member board, who had been appointed by then Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The members removed were chosen by trade groups as set out by Act 361.