PREP BASKETBALL: Farmington teams dominate en route to 4A-1 tournament victories

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

Thursday's Games

GIRLS

Farmington 68, Prairie Grove 24

Farmington grabbed an early 23-9 lead and moved into the 4A-1 Conference Tournament championship game by defeating Prairie Grove in the first of two semifinal games in Bobcat Arena.

Jenna Lawrence had 24 points to lead the top-seeded Lady Cardinals (29-1), who stretched their lead to 41-14 at halftime and 62-21 after three quarters.

Marin Adams added 13 and was the only other Farmington player in double figures. Emma Faulk had 10 points for Prairie Grove, which will be the conference's fourth seed for next week's Class 4A North Region in Morrilton.

Gentry 61, Gravette 45

Gentry jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Gravette in the second semifinal of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament.

The Lady Pioneers made it a 33-23 game at halftime, but their lead was cut to 41-32 after three quarters before they put it away.

Alyssa McCarty had 23 points and was the only Gentry player in double figures, while Keeley Elsea led Gravette with 12.

Yellville-Summit 78, Ozark Mountain 42

Yellville-Summit outscored Ozark Mountain 30-18 in the second quarter and pulled away for a semifinal victory during the 2A-1 Conference Tournament at Eureka Springs.

The outburst allowed the top-seeded Lady Panthers to claim a 47-26 halftime lead, and they enjoyed a 65-42 cushion to end the third quarter.

Tara Yocham had 14 points for Ozark Mountain, which will be the No. 4 seed again when the Lady Bears take part in the Class 2A West Regional next week at Hector.

BOYS

Farmington 87, Berryville 43

Layne Taylor hit 8 of Farmington's 11 three-pointers and finished with 34 points as the Cardinals moved into the 4A-1 Conference championship game with a victory over Berryville in Bobcat Arena.

Taylor had 16 points, including four three-pointers, in the first quarter as Farmington jumped out to a 26-10 lead. The Cardinals led 48-22 at halftime and 76-39 to close out the third quarter.

Farmington finished with five players in double figures as Sam Kirkman added 11 while Jaxon Berry, Caleb Blakely and Hunter Reaves chipped in 10 points apiece. Jake Wilson had 13 points for Berryville.

Greenland 60, Haas Hall-Bentonville 51

Cannon Spurlock finished with 18 points as Greenland defeated Haas Hall-Bentonville and advanced to the 2A-1 Conference Tournament championship in Eureka Springs.

The Pirates owned a 33-25 halftime lead, then pulled away in the fourth quarter after the Huskies closed the gap to 40-37 to end the third quarter.

Laken Gaesswitz added 12 points for Greenland. Andrew Hubbard finished with 21 points for Haas Hall-Bentonville wile Ameen Riyas chipped in 18.

Ozark Catholic 47, The New School 45

Ozark Catholic outscored The New School 25-12 in the fourth quarter and earned its first win over the Cougars in school history during the 1A-1 West Conference Tournament semifinals at County Line.

The Griffiths' comeback came after The New School had gone on a 25-8 run in the third quarter and erased Ozark Catholic's 14-8 halftime lead. Jackson Holmes hit a 3-pointer to give Ozark Catholic a 44-43 lead with 1:07 remaining.

Ozark Catholic will now play County Line in the tournament championship. No leading scorers were available at press time.

Huntsville 69, Pea Ridge 68 (OT)

Troy Lambert drove into the lane and banked in a 13-footer at the buzzer as Huntsville moved into the 4A-1 Conference Tournament championship with an overtime victory over Pea Ridge.

Lambert's heroics came after Zion Whitmore scored inside to give Pea Ridge the lead with 8.3 seconds left. Whitmore also hit two free throws with 5 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 60 and force overtime.

No other details were available at press time.

Wednesday's Games

GIRLS

Alpena 40, Kingston 28

Alpena advanced to the 1A-1 East Conference tournament championship as the third-seeded Lady Leopards upended second seed Kingston at Mount Judea.

Morgan Wheatley had 10 points and was the only player in double figures for Alpena, which led 5-3 after one quarter and extended it to 15-8 at halftime and 27-18 after three quarters.

The Lady Leopards will play at 6 p.m. today against top seed Jasper, a 63-44 winner over Omaha in the other semifinal.

Jaidyn Head had 11 points and Lila Hartness 10 for Kingston, which will be the No. 3 seed during the Class 1A Region 1 tournament next week at Lincoln, while Omaha will be seeded fourth.

BOYS

Lead Hill 65, Jasper 52

A 19-8 run in the second quarter set the stage for No. 5 seed Lead Hill's upset of top-seeded Jasper and lifted the Tigers to the 1A-1 East Conference championship game.

The outburst allowed Lead Hill to turn a slim two-point lead into a 33-20 halftime cushion, and the Tigers extended that to a 51-33 margin after three quarters.

Jayce Williams had 22 points to lead Lead Hill, which will play in tonight's championship game at Mount Judea, while Quintin Sewell added 16 points and rebounds and Kaden Baker chipped in 10 points. Huston Davidson had 23 points to lead Jasper, which will be the conference's third seed in next week's Class 1A Region 1 tournament at Lincoln, followed by Hudson Lewis with 11.

Omaha 55, Kingston 44

Omaha outscored Kingston 13-6 in the third quarter and pulled away from the Yellowjackets to pull off the second semifinal upset during the 1A-1 East Conference tournament.

The Eagles, who were the tournament's third seed, already had leads of 12-10 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime, but the third quarter allowed them to extend their lead to a 39-27 margin.

William Gray had 18 points for Omaha, which plays Lead Hill in the championship game tonight, while Kaden Lee added 12. Chism Floyd had 17 points and Canton Clark 12 for Kingston, which will be the conference's No. 4 seed for the Class 1A Region 1 tournament at Lincoln.